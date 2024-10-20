Listen Live
New York Comic Con 2024 Day 3 Cosplay Photos

GEEK OUT: The Best Cosplay From Day 3 of New York Comic Con 2024

Published on October 20, 2024

New York Comic Con

Source: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz / New York Comic Con 2024

As promised, we are back from day 3 of New York Comic Con 2024, and, spoiler alert: there was some more stellar cosplay. Saturday was another popping day at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Cosplayers didn’t come to play as we saw fantastic takes on Black Panther, Beetlejuice, Lydia Deetz, Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece, Lady Deadpool, King Jaffe Joffer from Coming To America, and more on Friday. 
Keeping that same energy on the third day of the massive comic book convention, cosplayers showed off how creative they are when turning into one of their favorite characters from their favorite movies, TV shows, video games, or comics. This go-around, we saw Wednesday Adams (pictured above), who has become quite popular thanks to Jenna Ortega’s take on the iconic character in the popular Netflix original series. Another popular cosplay had to be the X-Men villain not named Magneto, Cassandra Nova, the evil twin sister of Professor Charles, who made her big screen debut in the summer blockbuster film Deadpool & Wolverine and was brilliantly played by Emma Corrin.
New York Comic Con 2024

Source: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz / New York Comic Con

Other characters roaming the halls of the Javits Center on Saturday were Moon Girl, Han Solo, Darth Vader, the forever popular Harley Quinn, Bayonetta, Pinhead, Loki, Lord Drakkon, who is the evil version of the late Jason David Frank’s Tommy the Green/White Power Ranger, Finn from latest Star Wars films, Spawn and much more.
New York Comic Con 2024

Source: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz / New York Comic Con

But you don’t have to take our word for it. Hit the gallery below to see the flicks.

1. Bayonetta

Bayonetta
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @angel_mooncosplay

2. Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur

Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @kai.esh_black

3. Wednesday Adams

Wednesday Adams
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @Black_Russian92

4. Jinx (League of Legends)

Jinx (League of Legends)
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @Jinxinthesystem

5. Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @aekizumi

6. Cassandra Nova

Cassandra Nova
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @Abbyandrew.yt

7. Supergirl

Supergirl
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @Carmenvalentina

8. Ciri (The Witcher)

Ciri (The Witcher)
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @daphnedaphnedaph

9. Superman

Superman
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @collectiblesinsider

10. Lord Drakkon (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers)

Lord Drakkon (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers)
Source: New York Comic Con

11. Thor

Thor
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @oneeyemodel

12. Loki

Loki
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @nuclearmonkeysno1fan

13. Pinhead

Pinhead
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @ashleytyleractress

14. Darth Vader

Darth Vader
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @still.in.character

15. Finn (Star Wars)

Finn (Star Wars)
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @officialdemzel_b.ren

16. Team X Wolverine

Team X Wolverine
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @mikedastardly87

17. Spawn

Spawn
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @powertripcosplay

18. Second Sister (Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order)

Second Sister (Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order)
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @jackievsander

19. Dr. Dementus (Furiousa: A Mad Max Story)

Dr. Dementus (Furiousa: A Mad Max Story)
Source: New York Comic Con

20. Hellboy

Hellboy
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @kobradadon

21. Immortan Joe (Mad Max: Fury Road)

Immortan Joe (Mad Max: Fury Road)
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @danhalenindustries

22. Death Wing (World of Warcraft)

Death Wing (World of Warcraft)
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @lizardthew1zard

23. Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII)

Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII)
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @uju_cosplay

24. Roche (Final Fantasy VII Remake)

Roche (Final Fantasy VII Remake)
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @matchamind

25. Han Solo

Han Solo
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @nyccsolo

26. Mystique

Mystique
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @itsfreakinbuttons

