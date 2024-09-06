Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2024
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2024Hooters girls pointing to a players last name which is ‘Titsworth’ is a pretty accurate way to start this article.
Every year with the help of the internet we come across some truly entertaining and amusing names of players who are playing college football this season.
From our list in 2023, some are graduated or even some have decided to no longer pursue football.
For example, Rowdy beers who was a tight end at FIU. He mad the decision to no longer pursue a football career and is now starting a career to be a firefighter.
But in our new 2024 list below we have some new faces! Some are new to the college sport which we would consider freshman, or some players names have just been brought to the surface over the last year like, Djouvensky Schlenbaker.
Like these returners to the list, General Booty and Pig Cage, these names add a touch of humor and uniqueness to the game.
These names have garnered attention and have become a source of amusement for fans and sports enthusiasts that consume the game at a high rate. Have you heard an announcer announce General Booty’s name on live tv yet?
Various sources have compiled lists of the funniest names in college football but we know we have the most accurate list and the best for your entertainment!
While these names may generate laughter and entertainment, it’s important to remember that behind these names are talented athletes who are dedicated to their craft. They showcase their skills on the field on a daily basis, regardless of the humorous nature of their names.Check out our list of Funniest College Football Player Names of 2024 below!
1. Da’realyst Clark – WR – Butler Community College
2. Moh Bility – DB – Rice University
3. Pig Cage – DB – Louisiana Tech
4. General booty – QB – University of Louisiana Monroe
5. Parket Titsworth – OL – Ohio University
6. Tiger Shanks – OL – UNLV
7. Shittah Sillah – DE – Purdue
8. Blazen Lono-Wong – DL – Arizona State
9. Dude Person – DB – University of Central Arkansas
10. Storm Duck – DB – Louisville
11. Memorable factor – LB – Kentucky
12. Phat Watts – WR – Tulane
13. King Large – OL – SMU
14. Chief Borders – DL – Pitt
15. Dodge Saucer – OL – Kennesaw State
16. Alpha Khan – WR – UTSA
17. Djouvensky-schlenbaker – RB – Washington State University
18. Bert Auburn – K – Texas
19. Major Burns – S – LSU
20. Panda Askew – OL – East Carolina university
21. Demon Clowney – DL – Charlotte
22. Power Echols – LB – North Carolina
23. Hannes Hammer – OL – Virginia Tech
24. Jaden Muskrat – OL – Auburn
25. Max Von Marburg – Punter – Syracuse
