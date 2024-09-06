Listen Live
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2024

Published on September 6, 2024

Hooters girls pointing to a players last name which is ‘Titsworth’ is a pretty accurate way to start this article.

Every year with the help of the internet we come across some truly entertaining and amusing names of players who are playing college football this season.

From our list in 2023, some are graduated or even some have decided to no longer pursue football.

For example, Rowdy beers who was a tight end at FIU. He mad the decision to no longer pursue a football career and is now starting a career to be a firefighter.

But in our new 2024 list below we have some new faces! Some are new to the college sport which we would consider freshman, or some players names have just been brought to the surface over the last year like, Djouvensky Schlenbaker.

Like these returners to the list, General Booty and Pig Cage, these names add a touch of humor and uniqueness to the game.

These names have garnered attention and have become a source of amusement for fans and sports enthusiasts that consume the game at a high rate. Have you heard an announcer announce General Booty’s name on live tv yet?

Various sources have compiled lists of the funniest names in college football but we know we have the most accurate list and the best for your entertainment!

While these names may generate laughter and entertainment, it’s important to remember that behind these names are talented athletes who are dedicated to their craft. They showcase their skills on the field on a daily basis, regardless of the humorous nature of their names.

Check out our list of Funniest College Football Player Names of 2024 below!

1. Da’realyst Clark – WR – Butler Community College

Da’realyst Clark - WR – Butler Community College
Source: Butler Community College Athletics

2. Moh Bility – DB – Rice University

Moh Bility - DB - Rice University
Source: Rice University Athletics

3. Pig Cage – DB – Louisiana Tech

Pig Cage - DB – Louisiana Tech
Source: Louisiana Tech Athletics

4. General booty – QB – University of Louisiana Monroe

General booty - QB – University of Louisiana Monroe
Source: University of Louisiana Monroe Athletics

5. Parket Titsworth – OL – Ohio University

Parket Titsworth - OL - Ohio University
Source: Ohio University Athletics

6. Tiger Shanks – OL – UNLV

Tiger Shanks – OL - UNLV
Source: UNLV Athletics

7. Shittah Sillah – DE – Purdue

Shittah Sillah - DE - Purdue
Source: Purdue Athletics

8. Blazen Lono-Wong – DL – Arizona State

Blazen Lono-Wong - DL – Arizona State
Source: Sun Devil Athletics

9. Dude Person – DB – University of Central Arkansas

Dude Person - DB - University of Central Arkansas
Source: UCA Athletics

10. Storm Duck – DB – Louisville

Storm Duck – DB - Louisville
Source: Louisville Athletics

11. Memorable factor – LB – Kentucky

Memorable factor - LB - Kentucky
Source: Duke Athletics

12. Phat Watts – WR – Tulane

Phat Watts - WR - Tulane
Source: Tulane Athletics

13. King Large – OL – SMU

King Large - OL - SMU
Source: SMU Athletics

14. Chief Borders – DL – Pitt

Chief Borders - DL - Pitt
Source: University of Pittsburgh Athletics

15. Dodge Saucer – OL – Kennesaw State

Dodge Saucer - OL - Kennesaw State
Source: @DodgeSaucer / X

16. Alpha Khan – WR – UTSA

Alpha Khan - WR - UTSA
Source: UTSA Athletics

17. Djouvensky-schlenbaker – RB – Washington State University

Djouvensky-schlenbaker – RB - Washington State University
Source: Washington State University Athletics

18. Bert Auburn – K – Texas

Bert Auburn - K - Texas
Source: The University of Texas at Austin Athletics

19. Major Burns – S – LSU

Major Burns - S - LSU
Source: LSU Athletics

20. Panda Askew – OL – East Carolina university

Panda Askew - OL – East Carolina university
Source: East Carolina University Athletics

21. Demon Clowney – DL – Charlotte

Demon Clowney - DL - Charlotte
Source: UNC Charlotte Athletics

22. Power Echols – LB – North Carolina

Power Echols - LB - North Carolina
Source: University of North Carolina Athletics

23. Hannes Hammer – OL – Virginia Tech

Hannes Hammer - OL - Virginia Tech
Source: Virginia Tech Athletics

24. Jaden Muskrat – OL – Auburn

Jaden Muskrat - OL - Auburn
Source: Auburn University Athletics

25. Max Von Marburg – Punter – Syracuse

Max Von Marburg - Punter - Syracuse
Source: Syracuse Athletics

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2024 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

