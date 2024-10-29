Funniest College Basketball Player Names
UPDATED: October 29th 2024 11:11AM
In college basketball, there are players with some truly entertaining and amusing names.
From Supreme Cook to Tennessee Rainwater, these names add a touch of humor and uniqueness to the game when you come across one of them on a Saturday or mid-week game.
These names have garnered attention and have become a source of amusement for fans and sports enthusiasts.
Various sources have compiled lists of the funniest names in college basketball but we think we have the best list yet!
While these names may generate laughter and entertainment, it’s important to remember that behind these names are talented athletes who are dedicated to their craft. They showcase their skills on the field on a daily basis, regardless of the humorous nature of their names.Check out our list of Funniest College Basketball Player Names below!
1. Always Wright – Guard – Rhode Island
(Pictured in the white uniform)
2. Supreme Cook – Forward – Oregon
3. Kai Yu – Center – Liberty
4. Po'Boigh King – Guard – North Carolina Central
(Pictured in the black uniform)
5. Gob Gob – Guard – Kansas City
6. Tennessee Rainwater – Guard/Forward – Utah Tech
7. Jizzle James – Guard – Cincinnati
8. Phat Phat Brooks – Guard – Michigan
9. Kuol Atak – Forward – Oklahoma
10. Cli'Ron Hornbeak – Forward/Center – Kent State
11. Tony Toney – Guard – UAB
12. Connor Dubsky – Guard – UNC Asheville
13. George Washington III – Guard – Richmond
14. Moses Hipps – Guard – Boise State
15. Sir Mohammad – Guard – Notre Dame
16. Puff Johnson – Guard/Forward – Penn State
17. Townsend Triple – Forward – BYU
18. Solo Ball – Guard – UCONN
19. Oakland Fort – Guard – Northern Arizona
20. Birgir Irving – Forward – high point
21. Legend Geeter – Forward – Detroit Mercy
22. Peter Fuchs Jr. – Guard – Detroit Mercy
23. Matt McCool – Forward – Marist
24. Mozae Downing-Rivers – Guard – Missouri State
25. Louth-M Coulibaly – Forward – Valparaiso
26. Cameron Mcnamee – Guard – Dartmouth
27. Stoney Hadnot – Forward – South Dakota State
28. Zytarious Mortle – Guard/Forward – Texas Southern
