Our Fav Pregame Looks From Angel Reese

The 2024-2025 WNBA season has been hot but all eyes are not just on the court. The girlies have been giving us runway fashions and of course, our hometown Barbie, Angel Reese, is at the top of our list of favs.Angel Reese, who rose to fame during her time at LSU, transitioned into the professional spotlight as one of the WNBA’s most talked-about rookies. From her fashion to record-breaking performances, she has become a star and we love to see it.Before every game, Reese’s fashion fits gets just as much attention as her gameplay. With REVOLVE, Diesel, Balenciaga, Alexander Wang, Chanel and more in the mix, Angel always has that sh**t on! She also gives fans a little behind-the-scenes by doing “GRWM” style videos on TikTok, each of which gets millions of views and thousands of likes. Check them out below:Additionally, Reese’s eye for fashion and social media presence have added an extra layer of excitement to the WNBA season, proving that her influence extends far beyond basketball, which we love to see. Check out some of our favorite pre-game looks from Angel and tell us which one is your favorite!