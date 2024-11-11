Happy Veterans Day: 30 Free Food Deals, Discounts and More in Houston
2. Loch Bar
50% discount on Nov. 11 at Loch Bar in River Oaks District. Enjoy dishes like Maryland Crab Cakes and the Lobster Roll while sampling their extensive whiskey list.
3. Taste Kitchen + Bar
Complimentary breakfast on Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with proof of service. Location: 420 Main Street, Downtown Houston.
4. Perry’s Steakhouse
Veterans get a free Dinner-Cut Pork Chop when dining with a guest who purchases an entrée. If dining alone or with other veterans, they can enjoy a pork chop at half price. The Military Menu is also available for extended hours on Nov. 11. Proof of service is required.
5. Twin Peaks
Complimentary lunch on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The offer is available at all Houston-area Twin Peaks locations and requires a military ID.
7. Star Cinema Grill
Veterans and active-duty military get one free admission and a small popcorn on Nov. 11 at all eight Greater Houston Star Cinema Grill locations. Proof of service is required.
8. River Oaks Theatre
River Oaks Theatre welcomes veterans and active-duty military with a free movie ticket and popcorn for any screening on Nov. 11. Proof of service is required at the box office.
9. Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette
Veterans get a free bowl of gumbo on Nov. 11. Available at River Oaks and Memorial locations, this deal requires proof of service.
10. Golden Corral
At all Golden Corral locations, military personnel, veterans, and retired members receive a free buffet and drink on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, from 4 p.m. until close. =
11. Applebee's
For dine-in customers, Applebee’s is offering veterans and active-duty military a Veterans Day meal today. This deal should be available at any Applebee’s in the country.
12. BJ's Restaraunt & Brewhouse
Dine in your local BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse today and receive a free chocolate chunk Pizookie® and a free appetizer coupon on your next visit. (The above image is not from BJ’s Restaraunt & Brewhouse)
13. Buffalo Wild Wings
If you love chicken wings – and honestly, who doesn’t – past and present armed services members can get 10 free boneless wings and fries. The order must be placed inside the restaurant to receive the deal.
14. California Pizza Kitchen
Calling all pizza lovers! Veterans and active service members who dine-in will receive a special meal PLUS a buy-one-get-one coupon! (The above image is not from California Pizza Kitchen)
15. Chili's
Step into your local Chili’s and receive a special meal! (The above image is not from Chili’s)
16. Olive Garden
Dine-in customers who are active or passed military members can choose a free meal from a special menu today.
17. Cracker Barrel
Step into a Cracker Barrel and veterans can get a Sunrise Pancake Special!
18. Denny's
Denny’s is offering its classic Grand Slam Breakfast for military veterans at participating locations.
19. IHOP
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, IHOP is offering veterans and active military members a free red, white & blue pancake combo.
20. Dunkin' Donuts
Step into your local Dunkin’ Donuts and get a free donut!
21. Starbucks
For active service members, veterans, and their spouses, Starbucks is offering a free 12-ounce coffee!
22. Dave & Buster's
If you love food – and games – Dave & Buster’s is giving veterans and active military members a free entrée (up to $20) and a $10 Power Card.
23. Firehouse Subs
Veterans can get a free combo (medium) today at your local Firehouse Subs.
24. Insomnia Cookies
If an active military member or veteran spends $5 at Insomnia Cookies they’ll get a free deluxe cookie with their military ID. (The above image is not from Insomnia Cookies)
25. Little Ceaser's
Little Ceaser’s is offering veterans and active members of the military a free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo *at participating Little Caesars locations) between 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.
26. LongHorn Steakhouse
For the steak lovers – bring your proof of service to get 10% off your meal, plus a free appetizer or dessert.
27. Outback Steakhouse
Dine in today and get a free Bloomin’ Onion with the purchase of your adult entrée.
28. Qdoba
Qdoba is offering 50% off an entrée purchase for dine-in customers today, at participating locations.
29. Raising Cane's
Today active/nonactive military, fire, police, EMTs and their spouses can get 10% off, at participating locations.
30. Wendy's
Participating Wendy’s locations are offering in-store customers who can prove their service a free breakfast combo!
