Happy Veterans Day: 30 Free Food Deals, Discounts and More in Houston

To any military veteran of the United States Armed Forces – Happy Veterans Day! In 1954, Congress passed a bill that President Eisenhower signed, proclaiming November 11 as Veterans Day. A day we honor and show appreciation for the many men and women who've dedicated their lives to making sure that we're all safe and secure in our country. For active and veteran service members, your favorite restaurants are offering free and discounted food today. It's a show of appreciation for the dedication you've done for your country, your family, and your loved ones. These deals apply whether you like sweet treats, coffee, pizza, steak, and more! Is anyone else getting hungry? Check out our list below, and if we've missed any good deals be sure to let us know in the comments.

2. Loch Bar

50% discount on Nov. 11 at Loch Bar in River Oaks District. Enjoy dishes like Maryland Crab Cakes and the Lobster Roll while sampling their extensive whiskey list.

3. Taste Kitchen + Bar Source: Getty Complimentary breakfast on Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with proof of service. Location: 420 Main Street, Downtown Houston.

4. Perry’s Steakhouse Source: other Veterans get a free Dinner-Cut Pork Chop when dining with a guest who purchases an entrée. If dining alone or with other veterans, they can enjoy a pork chop at half price. The Military Menu is also available for extended hours on Nov. 11. Proof of service is required.

5. Twin Peaks Source: Getty Complimentary lunch on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The offer is available at all Houston-area Twin Peaks locations and requires a military ID.

7. Star Cinema Grill Source: Getty Veterans and active-duty military get one free admission and a small popcorn on Nov. 11 at all eight Greater Houston Star Cinema Grill locations. Proof of service is required.

8. River Oaks Theatre Source: Getty River Oaks Theatre welcomes veterans and active-duty military with a free movie ticket and popcorn for any screening on Nov. 11. Proof of service is required at the box office.

9. Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette Source: Instagram Veterans get a free bowl of gumbo on Nov. 11. Available at River Oaks and Memorial locations, this deal requires proof of service.

10. Golden Corral Source: Getty At all Golden Corral locations, military personnel, veterans, and retired members receive a free buffet and drink on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, from 4 p.m. until close. =

11. Applebee's Source: Getty For dine-in customers, Applebee’s is offering veterans and active-duty military a Veterans Day meal today. This deal should be available at any Applebee’s in the country.

12. BJ's Restaraunt & Brewhouse Source: Getty Dine in your local BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse today and receive a free chocolate chunk Pizookie® and a free appetizer coupon on your next visit. (The above image is not from BJ’s Restaraunt & Brewhouse)

13. Buffalo Wild Wings Source: Getty If you love chicken wings – and honestly, who doesn’t – past and present armed services members can get 10 free boneless wings and fries. The order must be placed inside the restaurant to receive the deal.

14. California Pizza Kitchen Source: Getty Calling all pizza lovers! Veterans and active service members who dine-in will receive a special meal PLUS a buy-one-get-one coupon! (The above image is not from California Pizza Kitchen)

15. Chili's Source: Getty Step into your local Chili’s and receive a special meal! (The above image is not from Chili’s)

16. Olive Garden Source: Getty Dine-in customers who are active or passed military members can choose a free meal from a special menu today.

17. Cracker Barrel Source: Getty Step into a Cracker Barrel and veterans can get a Sunrise Pancake Special!

18. Denny's Source: Getty Denny’s is offering its classic Grand Slam Breakfast for military veterans at participating locations.

19. IHOP Source: Getty From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, IHOP is offering veterans and active military members a free red, white & blue pancake combo.

20. Dunkin' Donuts Source: Getty Step into your local Dunkin’ Donuts and get a free donut!

21. Starbucks Source: Getty For active service members, veterans, and their spouses, Starbucks is offering a free 12-ounce coffee!

22. Dave & Buster's Source: Getty If you love food – and games – Dave & Buster’s is giving veterans and active military members a free entrée (up to $20) and a $10 Power Card.

23. Firehouse Subs Source: Getty Veterans can get a free combo (medium) today at your local Firehouse Subs.

24. Insomnia Cookies Source: http://www.deliciousasitlooks.com If an active military member or veteran spends $5 at Insomnia Cookies they’ll get a free deluxe cookie with their military ID. (The above image is not from Insomnia Cookies)

25. Little Ceaser's Source: Getty Little Ceaser’s is offering veterans and active members of the military a free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo *at participating Little Caesars locations) between 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.

26. LongHorn Steakhouse Source: Getty For the steak lovers – bring your proof of service to get 10% off your meal, plus a free appetizer or dessert.

27. Outback Steakhouse Source: Getty Dine in today and get a free Bloomin’ Onion with the purchase of your adult entrée.

28. Qdoba Source: Getty Qdoba is offering 50% off an entrée purchase for dine-in customers today, at participating locations.

29. Raising Cane's Source: Getty Today active/nonactive military, fire, police, EMTs and their spouses can get 10% off, at participating locations.