Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

Happy Veterans Day: 30 Free Food Deals, Discounts and More in Houston

Published on November 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

To any military veteran of the United States Armed Forces – Happy Veterans Day! In 1954, Congress passed a bill that President Eisenhower signed, proclaiming November 11 as Veterans Day. A day we honor and show appreciation for the many men and women who’ve dedicated their lives to making sure that we’re all safe and secure in our country. For active and veteran service members, your favorite restaurants are offering free and discounted food today. It’s a show of appreciation for the dedication you’ve done for your country, your family, and your loved ones.
These deals apply whether you like sweet treats, coffee, pizza, steak, and more! Is anyone else getting hungry? Check out our list below, and if we’ve missed any good deals be sure to let us know in the comments.

1.

2. Loch Bar

Loch Bar
Source: Getty

50% discount on Nov. 11 at Loch Bar in River Oaks District. Enjoy dishes like Maryland Crab Cakes and the Lobster Roll while sampling their extensive whiskey list.

3. Taste Kitchen + Bar

Taste Kitchen + Bar
Source: Getty

Complimentary breakfast on Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with proof of service. Location: 420 Main Street, Downtown Houston.

4. Perry’s Steakhouse

Perry’s Steakhouse
Source: other

Veterans get a free Dinner-Cut Pork Chop when dining with a guest who purchases an entrée. If dining alone or with other veterans, they can enjoy a pork chop at half price. The Military Menu is also available for extended hours on Nov. 11. Proof of service is required.

5. Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks
Source: Getty

Complimentary lunch on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The offer is available at all Houston-area Twin Peaks locations and requires a military ID.

6.

7. Star Cinema Grill

Star Cinema Grill
Source: Getty

Veterans and active-duty military get one free admission and a small popcorn on Nov. 11 at all eight Greater Houston Star Cinema Grill locations. Proof of service is required.

8. River Oaks Theatre

River Oaks Theatre
Source: Getty

River Oaks Theatre welcomes veterans and active-duty military with a free movie ticket and popcorn for any screening on Nov. 11. Proof of service is required at the box office.

9. Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette

Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette
Source: Instagram

Veterans get a free bowl of gumbo on Nov. 11. Available at River Oaks and Memorial locations, this deal requires proof of service.

10. Golden Corral

Golden Corral
Source: Getty

At all Golden Corral locations, military personnel, veterans, and retired members receive a free buffet and drink on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, from 4 p.m. until close. =

11. Applebee's

Applebee's
Source: Getty

For dine-in customers, Applebee’s is offering veterans and active-duty military a Veterans Day meal today. This deal should be available at any Applebee’s in the country.

12. BJ's Restaraunt & Brewhouse

BJ's Restaraunt & Brewhouse
Source: Getty

Dine in your local BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse today and receive a free chocolate chunk Pizookie® and a free appetizer coupon on your next visit. (The above image is not from BJ’s Restaraunt & Brewhouse)

13. Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings
Source: Getty

If you love chicken wings – and honestly, who doesn’t – past and present armed services members can get 10 free boneless wings and fries. The order must be placed inside the restaurant to receive the deal. 

14. California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen
Source: Getty

Calling all pizza lovers! Veterans and active service members who dine-in will receive a special meal PLUS a buy-one-get-one coupon! (The above image is not from California Pizza Kitchen)

15. Chili's

Chili's
Source: Getty

Step into your local Chili’s and receive a special meal! (The above image is not from Chili’s)

16. Olive Garden

Olive Garden
Source: Getty

Dine-in customers who are active or passed military members can choose a free meal from a special menu today.

17. Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel
Source: Getty

Step into a Cracker Barrel and veterans can get a Sunrise Pancake Special!

18. Denny's

Denny's
Source: Getty

Denny’s is offering its classic Grand Slam Breakfast for military veterans at participating locations.

19. IHOP

IHOP
Source: Getty

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, IHOP is offering veterans and active military members a free red, white & blue pancake combo.

20. Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts
Source: Getty

Step into your local Dunkin’ Donuts and get a free donut! 

21. Starbucks

Starbucks
Source: Getty

For active service members, veterans, and their spouses, Starbucks is offering a free 12-ounce coffee!

22. Dave & Buster's

Dave & Buster's
Source: Getty

If you love food – and games – Dave & Buster’s is giving veterans and active military members a free entrée (up to $20) and a $10 Power Card.

23. Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs
Source: Getty

Veterans can get a free combo (medium) today at your local Firehouse Subs.

24. Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies
Source: http://www.deliciousasitlooks.com

If an active military member or veteran spends $5 at Insomnia Cookies they’ll get a free deluxe cookie with their military ID. (The above image is not from Insomnia Cookies)

25. Little Ceaser's

Little Ceaser's
Source: Getty

Little Ceaser’s is offering veterans and active members of the military a free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo *at participating Little Caesars locations)  between 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.

26. LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse
Source: Getty

For the steak lovers – bring your proof of service to get 10% off your meal, plus a free appetizer or dessert.

27. Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse
Source: Getty

Dine in today and get a free Bloomin’ Onion with the purchase of your adult entrée.

28. Qdoba

Qdoba
Source: Getty

Qdoba is offering 50% off an entrée purchase for dine-in customers today, at participating locations.

29. Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's
Source: Getty

Today active/nonactive military, fire, police, EMTs and their spouses can get 10% off, at participating locations.

30. Wendy's

Wendy's
Source: Getty

Participating Wendy’s locations are offering in-store customers who can prove their service a free breakfast combo!

Happy Veterans Day: 30 Free Food Deals, Discounts and More in Houston was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

US-TECHNOLOGY-AI-CES

Disney, Lucasfilm & Lego Team Up To let You Blow Up The Death Star On The Sphere During CES

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot

NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot

Hip-Hop Wired
SmackDown

Jessie Ventura Body Slams Donald Trump & ICE, Calls Him A "Draft Dodging Coward"

Hip-Hop Wired
Alexander Wang show, Fall Winter 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Feb 2017

The Zoo Is Free: Fetty Wap Released From Prison

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close