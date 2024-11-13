Former NBA Player Kyle Singler Draws Concern From NBPA After Troubling Instagram Videos: “I Fear For My Life Every Day”

Former NBA Player Kyle Singler Draws Concern From NBPA After IG Videos
Instagram posts, several within the online basketball community are seeking someone to check on Kyle Singler. Singler is a former NBA player who retired in 2019 and has not been in the public eye until now. In a trio of videos, he told his 35,000 followers that he feels his voice is being silenced before rambling while standing in front of a camera in a dimly lit room. ”Every day, sh-t is being thrown my way. I have been mistreated and abused, neglected, made into a mental example. And I fear for my life every day,” he said. “ And people in my community make me look out as if I’m going to be someone that’s going to be a problem and make things difficult for people when I’m only trying to be helpful. I feel like I have a certain way about myself and strength and purpose that does not get valued or get treated properly.” Fans were immediately concerned in the Instagram comments, leaving him some positive words, but he continued on. Singler, topless, then made another video explaining how he’s been living in his home for five years and desperately has been trying to get friends and family in his community to help him start a new career, but “everyone has played me into a fool, Creating chaos. Creating narratives” before adding that he’s “being held hostage in a situation and position.” Then, hours later, he posted a third video wandering around, encouraging others to “Never sacrifice who you are. Lead with your heart. Follow your gut. Trust your intuition.” As his bizarre video began to make the rounds, Miami Heat player Kevin Love—who’s also Singler’s high school rival—tweeted about his situation, urging anyone close to him to check on him and “please shower him with the love and support he needs and deserves.” Love’s pleas must have worked; according to ABC News, the NBA Players Association is in touch with Singler’s family. “We are in contact with Kyle’s family. As with all current and former members of the NBPA, we offer any and all support to players, whether through their biggest successes or times of challenge,” the statement read. Singler started as a member of the Duke Blue Devils before being selected by the Detroit Pistons with the 33rd pick. He’d eventually play a few seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder, have a brief overseas career in Spain, and retire in 2019. See how social media is rallying around Singler below.After several alarming
