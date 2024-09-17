Listen Live
Donald Trump Fails To Explain What World Financial Liberty Is

For His Next Scam, Donald Trump Is Now Pushing Tokens For His Poorly Explained New Crytpo Platform, World Liberty Financial

Published on September 17, 2024

Source: NurPhoto / Getty / Donald Trump

You can always count on Donald Trump and his family to find a new way to scam. Fresh off the latest alleged “assassination attempt” on his life, which he wasted no time fundraising on, the disgraced former president hit an X Space for a 40-minute interview where he rehashed his greatest hits on the latest attempt on his life, the border, the evil forces conspiring against him and his granddaughter’s ability to speak foreign languages.
He touched on all of that in an X Space where he was supposed to speak about his latest scam; oops, we mean business venture, a new “crypto platform.” When he finally got to the point, he touched on World Liberty Financial, which, according to a statement shared on his X account per The Verge’s reporting, “Trump’s new decentralized finance project is to drive “the mass adoption of stablecoins and decentralized finance.”

Even The People Involved Can’t Explain This Mess

According to the website, Trump or any of the other people involved in the Space on X on Monday night did a sh*tty job of explaining what World Liberty Financial is. Helping to try to explain what the hell the platform is, Corey Caplan, founder of some sh*t called Dolomite, another “decentralized lending platform,” is also working as an adviser on Trump’s latest attempt to scam people out of money and fatten his wallet. In his explanation, Caplan said World Liberty Financial would “sell and otherwise distribute governance tokens called WLFI.” He notes that sales of the token will be limited to “certain persons who would be eligible to participate in transactions that are exempt from registration under US federal securities law.” What made the whole thing even funnier was Barron Trump, the family’s expert on Crypto, not being present when it was his turn to speak. Per The Daily Beast:

Trump’s youngest son Barron, 18, was nowhere to be found when it came time for him to speak, some two hours into the meandering promotional for World Liberty Financial, which even Trump’s crypto sector allies reportedly think is a stupid idea.

“He’s not here anymore,” said Farokh Sarmad, the crypto entrepreneur who hosted the livestream on X. “We took too long. We’re gonna try and get him back.” It would have marked Barron’s first major speaking role in public.

“Damned teenagers,” joked Trump’s eldest child, 46-year-old Donald Jr., who sat in on the livestream along with his 40-year-old brother, Eric.

The gallery below shows more reactions to Donald Trump and his son’s latest scam.

For His Next Scam, Donald Trump Is Now Pushing Tokens For His Poorly Explained New Crytpo Platform, World Liberty Financial was originally published on hiphopwired.com

