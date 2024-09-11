FLIPPED IT: Hip-Hop Samples The Music of Frankie Beverly & Maze

Keep scrolling to check out how Hip-Hop flipped Frankie Beverly & MAZE’s music over the years!

The music industry at large lost a giant with the Sept. 10, 2024 passing of R&B/Soul iconat the age of 77.As the legendary frontman of, Beverly’s smooth vocals served as the soundtrack for nearly every Black household’s upbringing for decades. Whether you grew up to the music on the radio, saw one of their energetic concerts, or got to know their work through various samples and covers, Frankie Beverly & MAZE left a lasting impact on the culture. The past decade or so blessed us with memorable covers of MAZE hits from the likes of Kem, Joe, and Beyoncé, introducing their hits to a new generation. However, with the following samples by some of Hip-Hop’s most notable artists, it’s clear that the legacy of Beverly and Maze has been solidified with the culture long ago.