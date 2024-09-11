FLIPPED IT: Hip-Hop Samples Frankie Beverly & MAZE
Keep scrolling to check out how Hip-Hop flipped Frankie Beverly & MAZE’s music over the years!
1. 50 Cent – Hustler's Ambition (2005)
The Sample: “I Need You” (1978)
2. Keith Murray – "The Rhyme" (1996)
The Sample: “Before I Let Go” (1981)
3. Colonel Loud ft. T.I., Young Dolph & Ricco Barrino – "California" (2015)
The Sample: “We Are One” (1983)
4. 2Pac – "Can U Get Away" (1995)
The Sample: “Happy Feelin’s” (1977)
5. Dom Kennedy – "Popularity" (2018)
The Sample: “Joy and Pain” (1980)
6. Project Pat & Pimp C – "Cause I'm a Playa" (2006)
The Sample: “While I’m Alone” (1977)
7. Wale ft. Rick Ross & Kevin Cossom – "Best Night Ever" (2011)
The Sample: “Can’t Get Over You” (1989)
8. Charles Hamilton – "Shinin'" (2008)
The Sample: “Golden Time of Day” (1978)
9. The Mafia – "(The Scene) Of The Crime" (1989)
The Sample: “Twilight” (1985)
10. DJ Paul ft. Gangsta Blac & Kingpin Skinny Pimp – "Twist It, Hit It, Light It" (1994)
The Sample: “Woman Is a Wonder” (1979)
11. Erick Sermon ft. Big K.R.I.T. & Ricco Barrino – "That Girl" (2019)
The Sample: “Southern Girl” (1980)
12. Eminem – "Never 2 Far" (1996)
The Sample: “Right On Time” (1983)
13. Gangsta Blac – "Tire Shop" (1994)
The Sample: “Look at California” (1977)
14. UGK – "Feelin' You" (2009)
The Sample: “Feel That You’re Feelin'” (1979)
15. Birdman & Juvenile – "From Tha Block" (2009)
The Sample: “You” (1977)
16. Z-Ro – "Intro" (2009)
The Sample: “Happiness” (1980)
FLIPPED IT: Hip-Hop Samples The Music of Frankie Beverly & Maze was originally published on hiphopnc.com