First Trailer For ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Teases Red Hulk & Finally Addresses The Giant Elephant In The MCU

release is right around the corner. Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios are returning to Hall H, and the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World has arrived. It looks promising and shows signs that the MCU might be back on the right track.

Love Movies? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

About That Giant Eternal Left Frozen In The Indian Ocean