First Trailer For ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Teases Red Hulk & Finally Addresses The Giant Elephant In The MCU

'Captain America: Brave New World' Trailer Teases Red Hulk
It’s beginning to look like Marvel Studios is back up. Deadpool and Wolverine’s release is right around the corner. Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios are returning to Hall H, and the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World has arrived. It looks promising and shows signs that the MCU might be back on the right track. The trailer opens up the new Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), meeting with President Thunderbolt Ross (Harrison Ford), who pitches the idea of making the title of Captain America an official military position. Sam then asks President Ross, “And if we disagree on how to manage a situation, then what happens?” Ross replies, “Work with me, Sam.” Ross then reminds Sam, “You may be Captain America, but you’re not Steve Rogers.” Sam replies, “You’re right; I’m not.” The rest of the trailer showcases what we can look forward to from the upcoming film that Kevin Feige teased would be a ground-level film while giving us all the Captain America: Winter Soldier vibes we needed.
About That Giant Eternal Left Frozen In The Indian OceanNow, this film is definitely “grounded” and will be more on the thriller side. Please make no mistake; it will still be a Marvel Studios film that finally addresses what has become a long-running meme among Marvel fans. For those who have seen The Eternals, the conclusion of the polarizing film saw a giant planet-destroying Celestial named Tiamut, left frozen solid in the middle of the Indian Ocean after The Eternals halted his emergence. The trailer shows Sam and the new Falcon, Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), flying and fighting over Tiamut’s body, which is rumored to be composed of Adamantium. We also see Giancarlo Esposito as possibly Shield Agent G.W. Bridge, a glimpse of Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, and a quick glimpse of Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk. For those wondering why they would spoil the Red Hulk in the trailer, a McDonald’s Happy Meal toy promotion already gave away his presence in the film. Captain America: Brave New World has undergone a name change and reshoots, which has raised many concerns that this movie might be a Marvel mid. Based on the reactions following the trailer release, people are excited and can’t wait for Valentine’s Day 2025. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
