We’re days away from the Thanksgiving holiday and as Generation Z settles into adulthood, many will be hosting dinner for the first time.
The pressure of hosting the most magical feast of the year can be tough especially if you’re not used to cooking for a large amount of people, however, these staple recipes shared by peers online should help alleviate some of the stress.
Below are 10 recipes from some food and lifestyle creators to help make sure you are the “hostess with the mostess” at Thanksgiving this year.
Keep scrolling to see what made the list..
First Time Hosting The Holidays? Here Are 11 Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes To Make It Easier
1. Baked Mac & Cheese
Baked mac & cheese is a must in any Black folks Thanksgiving spread and being the person to make it is an honor but don’t mess it up!
2. Candied Yams
Candied yams and sweet potatoes are pivotal to Black American dinners across the country especially around the holiday!
3. Collard Greens
Three words: WASH YOUR GREENS!
4. BBQ Meatballs
Jokingly known as “baby shower meatballs,” we love to see them in a spread at any dinner!
5. Sweet Potato Pie
Sweet potato pie is quite easily one of the best desserts to grace the table after chowing down on a delicious dinner.
6. Cornbread Dressing
Dressing is an acquired taste that most of us love.
7. Mashed Potatoes
Is it really Thanksgiving without a side of mashed potatoes?
8. Smothered Green Beans
Make sure you chuck those beans like your grandma taught you!
9. Peach Cobbler
Need I say more?
10. Turkey
The turkey is obviously the staple at most Thanksgiving dinners and the key to a juicy to making it juicy is a good brine!
11. Deviled Eggs
Do you sneak a lil egg while you’re fixing your plates?
