Entertainment

Hulu's New Reality Series 'Playground'

First Look: Hulu’s New Reality Series ‘Playground’ From Executive Producer Megan Thee Stallion

Published on July 19, 2024

Hulu 'Playground' First Look Images

Source: Courtesy / hulu

Hulu launched the official extended full-length trailer for their upcoming reality series “Playground” from executive producer Megan Thee Stallion.
The series follows Los Angeles premier dance studio, Playground LA, where professional dancers are looking to be discovered and hope to land their big break. The studio offers classes taught by highly sought choreographers and auditions held by top music artists, including Megan Thee Stallion. Playground LA attracts the most ambitious dancers in the world and all the drama they bring with them. The series uncovers romance, friendships, and tenacity as they are tested at every turn. The next hot dancer is always around the corner, trying to beat the established pros for their shot at the spotlight. RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Donates Generators to Houstonians After Hurricane Beryl “Playground” is about LA’s hottest dance studio founded by “The Pussycat Dolls” creator Robin Antin and actor and world-renowned choreographer Kenny Wormald (“Footloose”). Season one will include nine episodes and debuts on Hulu Friday, July 26, 2024.

Check out first look images from the first season below:

1. Let's Play

Let's Play
Source: hulu

2. The Executive Producer Herself

The Executive Producer Herself
Source: hulu

3. Let's Dance

Let's Dance
Source: hulu

4. Looks Entertaining

Looks Entertaining
Source: hulu

5. Budding Romance?

Budding Romance?
Source: hulu

6. All In The Name of Dance

All In The Name of Dance
Source: hulu

7. Playground LA

Playground LA
Source: hulu

8. Who's Going To The Top

Who's Going To The Top
Source: hulu

9. The Grit, The Determination

The Grit, The Determination
Source: hulu

10. They Have To Make It

They Have To Make It
Source: hulu

11. Will You Tune In?

Will You Tune In?
Source: hulu

12. Five, Six, Seven, ATE

Five, Six, Seven, ATE
Source: hulu

13. Tune In

Tune In
Source: hulu

First Look: Hulu’s New Reality Series ‘Playground’ From Executive Producer Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on globalgrind.com

