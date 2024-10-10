Listen Live
Donald Trump Sat With Andrew Schulz Podcast, Gets Laughed At

Felonious Funkmaster Donald Trump Appeared On Andrew Schulz’s Podcast, Gets Laughed At

Published on October 10, 2024

US-VOTE-POLITICS-TRUMP Donald Trump is still a strong contender in the current race for the White House despite floundering in speeches and his rambling diatribes that hop from topic to disconnected topic. During an appearance on comedian Andrew Schulz’s podcast, the host laughed at Donald Trump after he claimed to be an honest individual. Donald Trump was a recent guest on Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant podcast and chummed it up with the in-studio cast while employing his usual rapid-fire style of answering inquiries. Much of what observers have seen on the campaign trail was just as evident in Trump’s Flagrant appearance, but one moment from the former president had Schulz cracking up.
Trump was challenged on his honesty during his campaign and said to hosts that he’s “basically an honest person” and almost immediately, Schulz asked what he meant by that statement through fits of laughter. On X, the Kamala HQ account clipped the response and posted it online with the video gaining almost six million views since publishing on Wednesday (October 9). This comes after Trump’s opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris has been on what is being framed as a “media blitz” and has appeared on the popular Call Her Daddy podcast, 60 Minutes, and other media hubs. On X, the clip of Donald Trump on Flagrant is making its rounds and the reactions are what you can expect when it comes to the Felonious Funkmaster. We’ve got those reactions listed below. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js — Photo: Getty window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () { setTimeout(function () { var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ]; s.async = true; s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217;; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); }, 1000) });

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

