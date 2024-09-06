Father of Colt Gray, The 14-Year-Old Suspected School Shooter, Slapped With Murder Charges

Love News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

It didn’t take long into the school year to remind us that America has a gun problem, thanks to another school shooting at Apalachee High School in Atlanta, Georgia. The 14-year-old suspected shooter is in custody, and now his father has joined him behind bars. Spotted on Raw Story , the father of the suspected shooter Colt Gray, who shot and killed two classmates and two teachers, was arrested this week, authorities said. Per The Georgia Bureau of Investigations’ official account on X , formerly Twitter, Colin Gray was taken into custody and “faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children” in connection to the shooting carried out by his son.If convicted, the 54-year-old is looking at 180 years in prison, meaning he will never see the light of the day, just like his son. Colin Gray getting cuffs slapped on his wrists came after CNN reported that Colin Gray brought the AR-15 his son used in the shooting for Christmas. That’s not the only news that paints a picture of a troubled family. Colt Gray’s mother also has some baggage. Per Raw Story:

The report comes after news emerged that Marcee Gray, the suspected shooter’s mother, had a lengthy criminal record dating back more than two decades in four counties.

She faced prosecution on allegations of domestic violence, drug possession, property damage and traffic violations in Barrow, Fulton and Forsyth counties, and also faced civil fraud charges related to a vehicle purchase.

Social Media Weighs In On The Charges Against Colin Gray

Any parent that buys a 14 year old a

AR15

is a shitty parent!!.”