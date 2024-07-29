Far East Side Festival Recap (PHOTOS)

The 5th Annual Far Eastside Festival took place on July 27th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it was a fantastic day filled with community spirit and celebration!

The festival was a resounding success, featuring a vibrant lineup of live music that kept attendees entertained throughout the day. The diverse range of tunes added to the lively atmosphere, making the event even more enjoyable.Community resources were prominently available, providing valuable information and support to attendees.

A highlight of the festival was the array of youth activities. Children had a blast with games, crafts, and other engaging activities tailored just for them. It was a wonderful opportunity for young people to have fun and connect with their peers.Food was another major draw, with a wide variety of delicious options available. From savory dishes to sweet treats, there was something to satisfy every palate.

The festival was held outdoors in the CAFE parking lot and the adjacent Far Eastside Orchard. The open-air setting contributed to the relaxed and festive atmosphere of the day.The event was free and open to the public, which allowed everyone to join in the fun and be part of the celebration. For those who wanted to be more involved, the festival offered opportunities to become a vendor or volunteer. Many took advantage of these roles, showcasing their products and helping ensure the event’s success.

Overall, the Far Eastside Festival was a day to remember, filled with music, activities, and community connection. Below are photos to Recap the event