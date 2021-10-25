Fan Reactions: ‘Insecure’ Season 5 Premiered Last Night & Here’s What Fans Had To Say

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The Season 5 premiere of Insecure debuted last night (October 24) to HBO for its final series premiere ever. Fans shared their favorite moments, final series predictions and theories alongside the cast and crew on social media.

Spoiler alert: if you haven’t watched, don’t read any further.

The series brought the girls back to their old stomping grounds at Stanford University. Issa thanked her alma mater on Twitter for allowing the show to film against their usual no filming policy. Fans learned more about Kelli’s character in this first episode, Issa and Molly reconnected over an unexpected robbery, and we learn about Issa’s feelings for Lawerence.

Some fans have their gripes about the first episode, but overall, most fans were pleased. There were many comedic moments like Kelli’s memoriam at their class reunion and Issa’s first panel since becoming an entrepreneur. The issue some fans are having is Amanda Seales’ character, Tiffany, rocking Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated letters on her chest. (As if the continuous pink and green wardrobe throughout the episode wasn’t obvious enough).

Issa jokes that they can have HBO remove the upcoming episode all together if it is an issue for the sorority. Fans did not agree with those sentiments.

In all, there are still quite a few unanswered questions to get into throughout the final season. As eager fans preview the next episode, it leaves viewers wondering about Condola and the baby’s whereabouts, Issa’s newfound love interests since dumping Lawerence forever (crying face), and Kelli’s podcast venture Penny’s Preguntas.

Take a look at some fan reactions from the first episode of Insecure’s final season below.

