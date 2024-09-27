Reginald Veljohnson Denies Involvement In Diddy "Freak Offs"
‘Family Matters’ Star Reginald Veljohnson On Claims He Was Involved In A Diddy “Freak Off”: “That’s All Bullsh*t”
TMZ Hip Hop, the celebrity gossip site caught up with Veljohnson coming out of a Dancing With The Stars rehearsal. Of course, they had to ask the iconic TV dad about his alleged involvement in one of Diddy’s now-infamous “freak offs.” Bruh. Now, for those who don’t know the origin of this claim, comedian Luce Cannon (we have no idea who that is) claimed he happened to stumble upon a “freak off” where Diddy was giving the business to Veljohnson that had him “squealing like Steve Urkel behind closed doors!!!” TMZ Hip Hop reports. Responding to the claims, Veljohnson said, “That’s all bullsh*t. ” He wished the comedian well and told him to “get a life.”Was Reginald Veljohnson, aka Carl Winslow, involved in Diddy’s sexual exploits? The actor is calling C A P on those claims. Spotted on
A Story From Charlamagne Helped Stoked The Fires Even MoreAdding more fuel to the fire, HipHopDX published a story sharing a link to a clip of Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schultz discussing the alleged moment during an episode of the Flagrant podcast. Charlamagne also revealed that his former boss, Wendy Williams, got the boot from Hot 97 years ago after she shared a photo of Diddy with another guy. Veljohnsson also says he’s never met Diddy, so there’s that. Following Diddy’s indictment for racketeering and sex trafficking, everyone has been trying to link other celebrities to The Diddler’s “freak offs” or feel they are somehow complicit in their silence on the matter. Diddy is currently locked up in a unit for high-profile prisoners in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being denied bail twice.
Social media has been sharing their thoughts on these eyebrow-raising developments; you can see those reactions in the gallery below.
'Family Matters' Star Reginald Veljohnson On Claims He Was Involved In A Diddy "Freak Off": "That's All Bullsh*t" was originally published on cassiuslife.com
