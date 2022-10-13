The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The countdown to Halloween is in full swing. Bring on the spooky stories, thrilling series and frightening experiences as we dive into Fall’s biggest holiday. Check out a list of what to watch this Halloween season inside.

Some people enjoy joyful seasons like Christmas that come wrapped in wonderful gifts or fellowshipping amongst family and friends for Thanksgiving. While others would much rather candy corn, haunted houses and scary campfire stories.

Nearly, 65 percent of Americans celebrated or participated in Halloween last year. Adults in the US were projected to spend a record-breaking total of $10.1 billion on the spooky season in 2021. Consumers planned to spend an average of $102.74, marking the first time the amount has hit triple digits. 55% of US households without children planned to celebrate Halloween in 2021, up from 49% in 2020.

The numbers are most likely going to increase as the whispers of Coronavirus have settled into the dark abyss.

While you’re contemplating your Halloween costumes and plans for the season, we compiled a list of TV shows and films to binge throughout the month. Whether you’re into dark comedy or the really scurry (in our Regina Hall voice) stuff, we have something for the entire family.

Watch the trailers to the most riveting series of the season like Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” or Hulu’s “The Patient.” Take a trip to the movies and catch the horror psychological film “Smile” or stay inside for Amazon Prime’s “My Best Friend’s Exorcism.” All of these appear to be interesting and there’s content that will excite the entire family.

Check out our 2022 What to Watch list for Halloween below:

Fall’s Spookiest Holiday Returns: Check Out Our ‘What To Watch’ Halloween List was originally published on globalgrind.com