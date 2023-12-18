Exclusive: DJ Austin Millz Talks Music, Tech, Touring And Making Mixes With Meta

The effects of TikTok and Instagram Reels on the music industry has been substantial — in a good way, if you can manage to get a viral hit.

Artists like Dreamville rapper J.I.D, who’s seeing a huge new wave of chart success on his winter 2022 banger “Surround Sound” after becoming the sound of social media a whole year later in winter 2023, can thank the TikTokers and IG remixers of the world for the chart boost. In J.I.D’s case specifically, “Surround Sound” hit its peak in December 2023, landing modestly at #64, based solely on streaming numbers from the often-NSFW “Ceiling Challenge.” Look it up.

Now, imagine what that type of musical spread can do for the DJs of the world?

DJ Austin Millz is probably the best person to ask. After two decades of blood, sweat and spinning that began as far back as 2005, the Harlem-bred mixmaster has redefined himself many times in the years since, going from a Penn State Journalism major to one of the ones to watch on the 2010s NY nightlife scene and eventually finding himself as a now-global recording artist dropping EPs and collaborating with the likes of Justine Skye (seen above) and Estelle to name a few. While his work definitely speaks for itself, no one can deny that he got a hefty boost last year thanks to his infectious remix to Nina Simone’s version of the cultural classic, “Feeling Good” — remember that IG reel you made in summer 2022?

Now, he’s helping to redefine the future of DJing itself by linking with Meta in their “It’s Your World” campaign. The union was celebrated during Art Basel Miami last week (December 9) at the Meta Sonic Listening Party. With guests like GRAMMY-nominated R&B phenom Victoria Monét in the building, the super swanky event was a very cool look — much in part due to the Ray Ban Meta Sunglasses and Meta Quest 3 headsets circulating throughout! — into how music will impact the Metaverse and beyond as we move further into a more digital world.





Naturally, we had to take the opportunity to get a glimpse into the meteoric rise of Millz just before he catapults even further into fame with the upcoming, multi-city Fresh Air Tour next year in support of his summer 2023 EP, Breathwork. Featuring the aforementioned Skye collab “On + On” and Estelle collaboration, “Freeway,” the six-song EP also has appearances from Sabrina Claudio, DESTIN CONRAD, Duckwrth and Alina Baraz.





In our exclusive one-on-one, we spoke with Austin Millz about is upbringing in Harlem, those Millz Mondays mixes, how taking the scenic route in his career proved to be beneficial in his case and why he’s not quick to pick a favorite city to perform in — trust, it’s a good reason!

Watch our interview with DJ Austin Millz below, and keep scrolling for more images from the Meta Sonic Listening Party during Art Basel Miami with Victoria Monét, veteran It Girl Vashtie Kola and more:



