Everything You Need To See From Drake's Massive "100 Gigs" Drop of Music, Videos & Photos
Since Kendrick Lamar emerged victorious over Drake amid their long-boiling beef, you’d think he’d lay low for the summer—but he’s done just the opposite. He’s released two uptempo songs with Gordo, featured on Camilla Cabello’s album, and even did a very unserious remix of Plain White T’s “Delilah.” Now, he’s giving fans a peek behind the curtain at why they love his discography, which he’s built over the past decade and more. On Tuesday, Drizzy dropped a random link to a retro-looking sparse website called 100gigs.org. It was initially thought that he was just clearing out his hard drive and giving fans a bunch of rough edits, but there are actually only three new songs—including “Housekeeping Knows” featuring Latto and “It’s Up” alongside 21 Savage and Young Thug. https://twitter.com/TakeCareFresco/status/1821029338042515535 But the dozens of other folders on the site are full of behind-the-scenes clips of some of our favorite Drake moments, including eras like Her Loss and Honestly, Nevermind and hours of him recording verses as early as 2009 for the So Far Gone mixtape. Studio sessions are even matched with conversations about the inspiration behind the songs– including wanting to feature Future on “Hotline Bling” and the hit being about a former fling. “We used to be in bed together. We just finished f-cking and her phone would be blowing up, so I saved her name in my phone as ‘Hotline Bling’,” he told his friends in the studio. That’s always been her name in my phone. And I was looking at it today, and I was like, ‘Hotline Bling is such a hard name.’ If I was a dancehall artist, I would be ‘Hotline Bling.’” Other clips even show him rehearsing a “Take Care” performance with Rihanna from his 2011 album of the same name. Another woman he’s had close ties to is Serena Williams, and he even reveals in a candid studio conversation with his mother that “Too Good” is about the tennis legend. He tried to lessen the blow by creating a song she’d like. “This is more about me and Serena. When I make songs about women I also make songs for them so if I’m going to talk about them I’ll at least do the justice of making them a song they’ll like. I know Serena very well, and I know she’ll hear it loud and clear,” Drake tells his mom. Other videos in the hundreds of files include the OVO team at the finish line of completing Scorpion as they await a verse from Jay-Z, spoofed media appearances from Her Loss, and even watching him make reference tracks for Kanye West. See some of the best moments below.
