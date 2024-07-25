Everything You Need To Know About The Election In Indiana
With 2024 being an Election year, we have your full break down so you can be an informed voter. You Can Register to Vote here ———-> https://indianavoters.in.gov/
- U.S. Senate Indiana:
- Governor of Indiana:
- Lieutenant Governor of Indiana:
- Attorney General of Indiana:
- Representative, U.S. House Indiana District 7:
- Indiana House of Representatives District 97:
- Indianapolis Public Schools School Board At-Large:
- Marion County Treasurer:
- Marion County Coroner:
- Marion County Surveyor:
1. U.S. Senate Indiana
- Jim Banks (Republican Party)
- Valerie McCray (Democratic Party)
- Andy Horning (Libertarian Party)
- Richard Kent (Independent)
- Sean Dada (Independent)
- Antonio Alvarez (Independent
2. Governor of Indiana
- Christopher Stried (Independent)
- Donald Rainwater (Libertarian Party)
- Jennifer McCormick (Democratic Party)
- Mike Braun (Republican Party)
3. Lieutenant Governor of Indiana
- Tonya Hudson (Libertarian Party)
- Terry Goodin (Democratic Party)
- Micah Beckwith (Republican Party)
4. Attorney General of Indiana
- Todd Rokita (Republican Party)
- Destiny Scott Wells ( Democratic Party)
5. Representative, U.S. House Indiana District 7
- Rusty Johnson (Libertarian Party)
- André Carson (Incumbent, Democratic Party)
- John Schmitz (republican Party)
6. Indiana House of Representatives District 97
- Stephen Whitmer (Republican Party)
- Mark Renholzberger (Libertarian Party)
- Justin Moed (Incumbent Democratic Party)
7. Marion County Treasurer
- Randy Wandell (Republican Party)
- Barbara Lawrence (Incumbent, Democratic Party)
Everything You Need To Know About The Election In Indiana was originally published on hot1009.com
