Everything You Need To Know About The Election In Indiana

U.S. Senate Indiana:

– Role: Senators represent the state of Indiana in the United States Senate, which is one of the two chambers of the U.S. Congress.

– Responsibilities: Senators propose and vote on legislation, represent the interests of Indiana residents at the federal level, and participate in committees that oversee various aspects of national policy.

– Current Senator: Mike Braun and Todd Young were the U.S. Senators representing Indiana.

Governor of Indiana:

– Role: The Governor of Indiana is the chief executive of the state and serves as the head of the state government.

– Responsibilities: The Governor is responsible for implementing state laws, proposing a state budget, overseeing state agencies, and representing Indiana in various capacities.

– Current Governor: Eric Holcomb is the Governor of Indiana.

Lieutenant Governor of Indiana:

– Role: The Lieutenant Governor of Indiana is the second-highest executive official in the state government.

– Responsibilities: The Lieutenant Governor assists the Governor and may have specific duties assigned by the Governor or state legislature. In some states, the Lieutenant Governor presides over the state Senate.

– Current Lieutenant Governor: Suzanne Crouch is the Lieutenant Governor of Indiana.

Attorney General of Indiana:

– Role: The Attorney General of Indiana is the chief legal officer of the state and represents the state government in legal matters.

– Responsibilities: The Attorney General provides legal counsel to state agencies, defends the state in lawsuits, prosecutes criminal cases, and protects consumers.

– Current Attorney General: Todd Rokita is the Attorney General of Indiana.

Representative, U.S. House Indiana District 7:

– Role: Representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives represent specific congressional districts within the state.

– Responsibilities: Representatives propose and vote on legislation, represent the interests of their constituents in Congress, and serve on committees that address national issues.

– Current Representative: André Carson was the U.S. Representative for Indiana’s 7th congressional district.

Indiana House of Representatives District 97:

– Role: Members of the Indiana House of Representatives represent specific districts within the state legislature.

– Responsibilities: State representatives propose and vote on state laws, advocate for the interests of their constituents, and participate in committees that address state-level issues.

Indianapolis Public Schools School Board At-Large:

– Role: Members of the Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) Board of School Commissioners oversee the public school district serving Indianapolis.

– Responsibilities: School board members set policies, approve budgets, hire the superintendent, and ensure accountability in education delivery.

Marion County Treasurer:

– Role: The Marion County Treasurer is responsible for overseeing the county’s finances and managing tax collections and disbursements.

– Responsibilities: The Treasurer collects property taxes, invests county funds, and distributes tax revenues to local governments and school districts.

Marion County Coroner:

– Role: The Marion County Coroner is responsible for investigating deaths that occur under unusual or suspicious circumstances within Marion County.

– Responsibilities: The Coroner conducts autopsies, determines the cause and manner of death, and provides information for legal and public health purposes.

Marion County Surveyor:

– Role: The Marion County Surveyor is responsible for surveying land and maintaining accurate records of property boundaries within Marion County.

– Responsibilities: The Surveyor ensures compliance with land surveying laws, provides expert advice on property boundaries, and may assist with infrastructure planning.

