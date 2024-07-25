Listen Live
Everything You Need To Know About The Election In Indiana

Published on July 25, 2024

With 2024 being an Election year, we have your full break down so you can be an informed voter. You Can Register to Vote here ———-> https://indianavoters.in.gov/
  1. U.S. Senate Indiana:
   – Role: Senators represent the state of Indiana in the United States Senate, which is one of the two chambers of the U.S. Congress.    – Responsibilities: Senators propose and vote on legislation, represent the interests of Indiana residents at the federal level, and participate in committees that oversee various aspects of national policy.
   – Current Senator: Mike Braun and Todd Young were the U.S. Senators representing Indiana.  
  1. Governor of Indiana:
   – Role: The Governor of Indiana is the chief executive of the state and serves as the head of the state government.    – Responsibilities: The Governor is responsible for implementing state laws, proposing a state budget, overseeing state agencies, and representing Indiana in various capacities.    – Current Governor: Eric Holcomb is the Governor of Indiana.  
  1. Lieutenant Governor of Indiana:
   – Role: The Lieutenant Governor of Indiana is the second-highest executive official in the state government.    – Responsibilities: The Lieutenant Governor assists the Governor and may have specific duties assigned by the Governor or state legislature. In some states, the Lieutenant Governor presides over the state Senate.    – Current Lieutenant Governor: Suzanne Crouch is the Lieutenant Governor of Indiana.  
  1. Attorney General of Indiana:
   – Role: The Attorney General of Indiana is the chief legal officer of the state and represents the state government in legal matters.    – Responsibilities: The Attorney General provides legal counsel to state agencies, defends the state in lawsuits, prosecutes criminal cases, and protects consumers.    – Current Attorney General: Todd Rokita is the Attorney General of Indiana.  
  1. Representative, U.S. House Indiana District 7:
   – Role: Representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives represent specific congressional districts within the state.    – Responsibilities: Representatives propose and vote on legislation, represent the interests of their constituents in Congress, and serve on committees that address national issues.    – Current Representative:  André Carson was the U.S. Representative for Indiana’s 7th congressional district.  
  1. Indiana House of Representatives District 97:
   – Role: Members of the Indiana House of Representatives represent specific districts within the state legislature.    – Responsibilities: State representatives propose and vote on state laws, advocate for the interests of their constituents, and participate in committees that address state-level issues.    
  1. Indianapolis Public Schools School Board At-Large:
   – Role: Members of the Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) Board of School Commissioners oversee the public school district serving Indianapolis.    – Responsibilities: School board members set policies, approve budgets, hire the superintendent, and ensure accountability in education delivery.    
  1. Marion County Treasurer:
   – Role: The Marion County Treasurer is responsible for overseeing the county’s finances and managing tax collections and disbursements.    – Responsibilities: The Treasurer collects property taxes, invests county funds, and distributes tax revenues to local governments and school districts.  
  1. Marion County Coroner:
   – Role: The Marion County Coroner is responsible for investigating deaths that occur under unusual or suspicious circumstances within Marion County.    – Responsibilities: The Coroner conducts autopsies, determines the cause and manner of death, and provides information for legal and public health purposes.  
  1. Marion County Surveyor:
   – Role: The Marion County Surveyor is responsible for surveying land and maintaining accurate records of property boundaries within Marion County.    – Responsibilities: The Surveyor ensures compliance with land surveying laws, provides expert advice on property boundaries, and may assist with infrastructure planning.     Scroll Down to see who’s running

1. U.S. Senate Indiana

  • Jim Banks (Republican Party)
  • Valerie McCray (Democratic Party)
  • Andy Horning (Libertarian Party)
  • Richard Kent (Independent)
  • Sean Dada (Independent)
  • Antonio Alvarez (Independent

2. Governor of Indiana

  • Christopher Stried (Independent)
  • Donald Rainwater (Libertarian Party)
  • Jennifer McCormick (Democratic Party)
  • Mike Braun (Republican Party) 

3. Lieutenant Governor of Indiana

  • Tonya Hudson (Libertarian Party)
  • Terry Goodin (Democratic Party)
  • Micah Beckwith (Republican Party)

4. Attorney General of Indiana

  • Todd Rokita (Republican Party) 
  • Destiny Scott Wells ( Democratic Party) 

5. Representative, U.S. House Indiana District 7

  • Rusty Johnson (Libertarian Party)
  • André Carson (Incumbent, Democratic Party)
  • John Schmitz (republican Party)

6. Indiana House of Representatives District 97

  • Stephen Whitmer (Republican Party)
  • Mark Renholzberger (Libertarian Party)
  • Justin Moed (Incumbent Democratic Party)

7. Marion County Treasurer

  • Randy Wandell (Republican Party)
  • Barbara Lawrence (Incumbent, Democratic Party)

