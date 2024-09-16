Everything You Missed At CAROLINADAZE Music & Arts Festival in Raleigh

Everything You Missed At CAROLINADAZE Festival in Raleigh
An all-star lineup of musicians, poets, political activists, and more showed up and spoke out at the CAROLINADAZE Music & Arts Festival this past Saturday at Red Hat Amphitheater. https://www.carolinadaze.com.The nonpartisan nonprofit Common Cause North Carolina organized the festival to mobilize young North Carolinians before the 2024 elections. Supporting various nonprofits throughout the state, CAROLINADAZE stressed the importance of voting and supporting the causes that matter to them. “CAROLINADAZE is a one-of-a-kind blend of music and movement designed to drive youth organizing during this year’s election & beyond,” said Gino Nuzzolillo, Common Cause North Carolina’s Campaigns Manager and festival founder. “CAROLINADAZE is more than a concert series: it’s a call-to-action.” Community leaders and special guests shared the stage with local and national recording artists throughout the day. North Carolina natives Elora Dash, Helado Negro, Lute, and Moses Sumney got the crowd warmed up early in the day. Later that evening, rapper Tierra Whack ran through a setlist of her hits, keeping the audience pumped. Intermission brought us powerful poetry from CJ Suitt, JadaImani, & Dasan Ahanu. Finally, GRAMMY-nominated entertainer Janelle Monáe ended the evening on a high, performing a vibrant medley of her hits and providing the crowd with a party and a message. With Raleigh in the books, CAROLINADAZE heads to Charlotte on September 28 and wraps up in Asheville on October 13. For more information about the festival series, visit
Scroll Down For CAROLINADAZE Raleigh Highlights!
CarolinaDaze Music & Arts Festival, at Red Hat Amphitheatre, September 14, 2024. events
15. Dontae Sharp of Forward Justice – CarolinaDaze Music &Arts Festival
16. Chantal Stevens of ACLU North Carolina – CarolinaDaze Music & Arts Festival
17. Hosts of CarolinaDaze Music & Arts Festival
L-R: Lil’ Obeezy, Tift Merritt, Jesse Huddleston & La Costeña
19. "Rupaul's Drag Race's" Kornbread Jeté & HeyTonyTV – CarolinaDaze Music & Arts Festival
20. "Rupaul's Drag Race's" Kornbread Jeté & HeyTonyTV – CarolinaDaze Music & Arts Festival
21. Muslim Women For & Palestinian Youth Movement Network NC – CarolinaDaze Music & Arts Festival
Everything You Missed At CAROLINADAZE Music & Arts Festival in Raleigh was originally published on hiphopnc.com
