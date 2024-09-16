Listen Live
Everything You Missed At CAROLINADAZE Festival in Raleigh

Everything You Missed At CAROLINADAZE Music & Arts Festival in Raleigh

September 16, 2024

An all-star lineup of musicians, poets, political activists, and more showed up and spoke out at the CAROLINADAZE Music & Arts Festival this past Saturday at Red Hat Amphitheater.
The nonpartisan nonprofit Common Cause North Carolina organized the festival to mobilize young North Carolinians before the 2024 elections. Supporting various nonprofits throughout the state, CAROLINADAZE stressed the importance of voting and supporting the causes that matter to them. “CAROLINADAZE is a one-of-a-kind blend of music and movement designed to drive youth organizing during this year’s election & beyond,” said Gino Nuzzolillo, Common Cause North Carolina’s Campaigns Manager and festival founder. “CAROLINADAZE is more than a concert series: it’s a call-to-action.” Community leaders and special guests shared the stage with local and national recording artists throughout the day. North Carolina natives Elora Dash, Helado Negro, Lute, and Moses Sumney got the crowd warmed up early in the day. Later that evening, rapper Tierra Whack ran through a setlist of her hits, keeping the audience pumped. Intermission brought us powerful poetry from CJ Suitt, JadaImani, & Dasan Ahanu. Finally, GRAMMY-nominated entertainer Janelle Monáe ended the evening on a high, performing a vibrant medley of her hits and providing the crowd with a party and a message. With Raleigh in the books, CAROLINADAZE heads to Charlotte on September 28 and wraps up in Asheville on October 13. For more information about the festival series, visit https://www.carolinadaze.com.

Scroll Down For CAROLINADAZE Raleigh Highlights!

1. Janelle Monáe – CarolinaDaze Music & Arts Festival

Janelle Monáe - CarolinaDaze Music & Arts Festival
Source: Paige Boyd/R1 Digital

Tierra Whack - CarolinaDaze Music &Arts Festival
Source: Paige Boyd/R1 Digital

Moses Sumney - CarolinaDaze & Arts Festival
Source: Charles Antonio / @picsbyca

Lute - CarolinaDaze Music & Arts Festival
Source: Charles Antonio / @picsbyca

Helado Negro - CarolinaDaze Music & Arts Festival
Source: Charles Antonio / @picsbyca

Elora Dash - CarolinaDaze Music & Arts Festival
Source: Charles Antonio / @picsbyca

Dasan Ahanu - CarolinaDaze Music & Arts Festival
Source: Paige Boyd/R1 Digital

CJ Suitt - CarolinaDaze Music & Arts Festival
Source: Paige Boyd/R1 Digital

JadaImani - CarolinaDaze Music & Arts Festival
Source: Paige Boyd/R1 Digital

Dontae Sharp of Forward Justice - CarolinaDaze Music &Arts Festival
Source: Paige Boyd/R1 Digital

Chantal Stevens of ACLU North Carolina - CarolinaDaze Music & Arts Festival
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital

Hosts of CarolinaDaze Music & Arts Festival
Source: Paige Boyd/R1 Digital

L-R: Lil’ Obeezy, Tift Merritt, Jesse Huddleston & La Costeña 

"Rupaul's Drag Race's" Kornbread Jeté & HeyTonyTV - CarolinaDaze Music & Arts Festival
Source: Paige Boyd/R1 Digital

Muslim Women For & Palestinian Youth Movement Network NC - CarolinaDaze Music & Arts Festival
Source: Paige Boyd/R1 Digital

