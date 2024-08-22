Every Song Played During The 2024 DNC’s Roll Call
The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago turned its traditional roll call into a vibrant celebration, featuring songs that embodied the essence of each U.S. state and territory. This musical journey showcased a blend of classic hits and contemporary anthems, reflecting the rich diversity of American culture. For instance, Alaska resonated with “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man, while California highlighted its spirit with Tupac’s “California Love” and Kendrick Lamar’s “They Not Like Us.” Hawaii embraced its tropical vibe with Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic,” and Texas featured Beyoncé’s powerful “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Pennsylvania brought energy with Wiz Khalifa’s “Black and Yellow” and Boyz II Men’s “Motownphilly,” while Louisiana got the crowd lit with DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win.” New York showcased its pride with “Empire State of Mind” by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys, capturing the city’s iconic stature. Other states like Michigan chose Michigan Native Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” symbolizing resilience, and West Virginia embraced its roots with John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” The playlist was a careful blend of the familiar and the fresh, appealing to a wide audience and reinforcing the message of unity in diversity. By connecting each state to its cultural roots through music, the DNC effectively created a sense of national togetherness while celebrating the unique contributions of each region to the American story. Scroll Down to see which each state picked as their region Song!
1. Alaska “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man
2. American Samoa “Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga
3. “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks
4. Arkansas “Don’t Stop” by Fleetwood Mac
5. California “California Love” by Tupac
6. California “They Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar
7. Colorado “September” by Earth, Wind Fire
8. Connecticut “Signed Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder
9. Delaware “Higher Love” by Whitney Houston and Kygo
10. Democrats Abroad “Love Train” by The O’Jays
11. District of Columbia “Let Me Clear My Throat” by DJ Kool
12. Florida “Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty
13. Georgia “Turn Down for What” by Lil’ John
14. Guam “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter
15. Hawaii “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars
16. Idaho “Private Idaho” by The B-52s
17. Illinois “Sirius” by The Alan Parsons Project
18. Indiana “Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough” by Michael Jackson
19. Iowa “Celebrate” by Kool & the Gang
20. Kansas “Carry on Wayward Son” by Kansas
21. Kentucky “First Class” by Jack Harlow
22. Louisiana “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled
23. Maine “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon
24. Maryland “Respect” by Aretha Franklin
25. Massachusetts “I’m Shipping up to Boston” by Dropkick Murphys
26. Michigan “Lose Yourself” by Eminem
27. Minnesota “Kiss” and “1999” by Prince
28. Mississippi “Twisting the Night Away” by Sam Cooke
29. Missouri “Good Luck, Babe” by Chappell Roan
30. Montana “American Woman” by Lenny Kravitz
31. Nebraska “Firework” by Katy Perry
32. Nevada “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers
33. New Hampshire “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey
34. New Jersey “Born in the USA” by Bruce Springsteen
35. New Mexico “Confident” by Demi Lovato
36. New York “Empire State of Mind” by Jay Z and Alicia Keys
37. North Carolina “Raise Up” by Petey Pablo
38. North Dakota “Girl On Fire” by Alicia Keys
39. Ohio “Green Light” by John Legend
40. Oklahoma “Ain’t Goin Down” by Garth Brooks
41. Oregon “Float On” by Modest Mouse
42. Pennsylvania “Black and Yellow” by Wiz Khalifa
43. Pennsylvania “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men
44. Puerto Rico “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
45. Rhode Island “Shake it Off” by Taylor Swift
46. South Carolina “Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine” by James Brown
47. South Dakota “What I Like About You” by The Romantics
48. Tennessee “9 To 5” by Dolly Parton
49. Texas “Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyonce
50. Utah “Animal” by Neon Trees
51. Vermont “Stick Season” by Noah Kahan
52. Virginia “The Way I Are” by Timbaland
53. Washington “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore
54. West Virginia “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denve
55. Wisconsin “Jump Around” by House of Pain
56. Wyoming “I Gotta Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas
57. Virgin Islands “VI to the Bone” by Mic Love
