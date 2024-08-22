Listen Live
Close
Music

Every Song Played During The 2024 DNC’s Roll Call

Published on August 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 Democratic National Convention

Source: Myung J. Chun / Getty

The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago turned its traditional roll call into a vibrant celebration, featuring songs that embodied the essence of each U.S. state and territory. This musical journey showcased a blend of classic hits and contemporary anthems, reflecting the rich diversity of American culture.
For instance, Alaska resonated with “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man, while California highlighted its spirit with Tupac’s “California Love” and Kendrick Lamar’s “They Not Like Us.” Hawaii embraced its tropical vibe with Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic,” and Texas featured Beyoncé’s powerful “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Pennsylvania brought energy with Wiz Khalifa’s “Black and Yellow” and Boyz II Men’s “Motownphilly,” while Louisiana got the crowd lit with DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win.” New York showcased its pride with “Empire State of Mind” by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys, capturing the city’s iconic stature. Other states like Michigan chose Michigan Native Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” symbolizing resilience, and West Virginia embraced its roots with John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” The playlist was a careful blend of the familiar and the fresh, appealing to a wide audience and reinforcing the message of unity in diversity. By connecting each state to its cultural roots through music, the DNC effectively created a sense of national togetherness while celebrating the unique contributions of each region to the American story. Scroll Down to see which each state picked as their region Song!  

1. Alaska “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man

2. American Samoa “Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga

3. “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks

4. Arkansas “Don’t Stop” by Fleetwood Mac

5. California “California Love” by Tupac

6. California “They Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

7. Colorado “September” by Earth, Wind Fire

8. Connecticut “Signed Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder

9. Delaware “Higher Love” by Whitney Houston and Kygo

10. Democrats Abroad “Love Train” by The O’Jays

11. District of Columbia “Let Me Clear My Throat” by DJ Kool

12. Florida “Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty

13. Georgia “Turn Down for What” by Lil’ John

14. Guam “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

15. Hawaii “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

16. Idaho “Private Idaho” by The B-52s

17. Illinois “Sirius” by The Alan Parsons Project

18. Indiana “Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough” by Michael Jackson

19. Iowa “Celebrate” by Kool & the Gang

20. Kansas “Carry on Wayward Son” by Kansas

21. Kentucky “First Class” by Jack Harlow

22. Louisiana “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled

23. Maine “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon

24. Maryland “Respect” by Aretha Franklin

25. Massachusetts “I’m Shipping up to Boston” by Dropkick Murphys

26. Michigan “Lose Yourself” by Eminem

27. Minnesota “Kiss” and “1999” by Prince

28. Mississippi “Twisting the Night Away” by Sam Cooke

29. Missouri “Good Luck, Babe” by Chappell Roan

30. Montana “American Woman” by Lenny Kravitz

31. Nebraska “Firework” by Katy Perry

32. Nevada “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers

33. New Hampshire “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

34. New Jersey “Born in the USA” by Bruce Springsteen

35. New Mexico “Confident” by Demi Lovato

36. New York “Empire State of Mind” by Jay Z and Alicia Keys

37. North Carolina “Raise Up” by Petey Pablo

38. North Dakota “Girl On Fire” by Alicia Keys

39. Ohio “Green Light” by John Legend

40. Oklahoma “Ain’t Goin Down” by Garth Brooks

41. Oregon “Float On” by Modest Mouse

42. Pennsylvania “Black and Yellow” by Wiz Khalifa

43. Pennsylvania “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men

44. Puerto Rico “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

45. Rhode Island “Shake it Off” by Taylor Swift

46. South Carolina “Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine” by James Brown

47. South Dakota “What I Like About You” by The Romantics

48. Tennessee “9 To 5” by Dolly Parton

49. Texas “Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyonce

50. Utah “Animal” by Neon Trees

51. Vermont “Stick Season” by Noah Kahan

52. Virginia “The Way I Are” by Timbaland

53. Washington “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore

54. West Virginia “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denve

55. Wisconsin “Jump Around” by House of Pain

56. Wyoming “I Gotta Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas

57. Virgin Islands “VI to the Bone” by Mic Love

Every Song Played During The 2024 DNC’s Roll Call was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close