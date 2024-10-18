Every Double Inductee (And A Triple Inductee!) In The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Double Inductees (and a Triple Inductee) in The Rock Hall
1. Ozzy Osbourne
Saturday’s induction ceremony will be the second induction for the famed rock icon. He was previously inducted in 2006, as the frontman for legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath.
2. Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks is the first of only three women to become double inductees into the Rock Hall. She was first inducted in 1998 with Fleetwood Mac before finally being honored for her solo work in 2019.
3. Tina Turner
Tina Turner’s solo induction into the Rock Hall was a long time coming! She was first inducted in 1991 with ex-husband Ike Turner. It would take another 30 years before she was finally inducted on her own in 2021.
4. Jimmy Page
Legendary guitarist Jimmy Page didn’t have to wait long for his two inductions, which happened just three years apart. His first induction was with The Yardbirds in 1992, followed by his induction with Led Zeppelin in 1995.
5. Clyde McPhatter
Clyde McPhatter holds the distinct honor of being the Rock Hall’s very first double inductee. He was inducted as a solo artist in the Rock Hall’s second induction class in 1987. One year later, he was inducted as a member of The Drifters.
6. The Beatles
To the surprise of absolutely no one, each member of The Beatles are double inductees. The group itself was inducted in 1988, followed by individual inductions for their solo efforts. John Lennon was the first solo inductee in 1994, followed by Paul McCartney in 1999, George Harrison in 2004, and finally, Ringo Starr in 2015.
7. Rod Stewart
A lot of us don’t even remember Rod Stewart as anything but a solo artist, but he started as a member of The Small Faces (renamed The Faces). The band received their induction in 2012, 18 years after Stewart received his solo induction in 1994.
8. Ronnie Wood
Guitarist Ronnie Wood is another member of The Small Faces/The Faces who received a double induction. Before that group entered into the Rock Hall, Wood was inducted in 1989 as part of another band – The Rolling Stones.
9. Crosby, Stills & Nash
Like The Beatles, the trio of Crosby, Stills & Nash are all double inductees. While the group itself was inducted in 1997, all three members received their other induction as members of other groups. David Crosby was inducted in 1991 with The Byrds, and Graham Nash was inducted in 2010 with The Hollies. Meanwhile, Stephen Stills is the only artist in history to be inducted twice in the same year, as the 1997 ceremony also saw his induction as a member of Buffalo Springfield.
10. Neil Young
Although he was (surprisingly) not inducted with Crosby, Stills & Nash, Neil Young became a double inductee anyway. His first induction was as a solo act in 1995, followed by his second in 1997 as a member of Buffalo Springfield.
11. Carole King
The third woman on this list, prolific singer/songwriter Carole King was first inducted in 1990 with fellow songwriter Gerry Goffin. Over thirty years later, King was finally honored for her solo work in 2021.
12. Jeff Beck
Guitar legend Jeff Beck was first inducted into the Rock Hall in 1992 as a member of The Yardbirds along with fellow double honoree Jimmy Page. He was later inducted as a solo artist in 2009.
13. Peter Gabriel
Singer/musician Peter Gabriel saw his two inductions in the 2010s. His first was with the band Genesis in 2010, and his second came in 2014 for his solo career.
14. Johnny Carter
Johnny Carter (bottom left) was a part of two influential singing groups emerging from the early days of soul music. He was first inducted in 2001 as a member of The Flamingos. Three years later, he was inducted again as a member of The Dells (pictured).
15. Dave Grohl
Dave Grohl was first inducted into the Rock Hall in 2014 as the drummer for the legendary grunge rock band Nirvana. He would go on to become lead guitarist and vocalist for the Foo Fighters, which earned him a second induction in 2021.
16. Curtis Mayfield
Curtis Mayfield is, without a doubt, one of the biggest icons in Soul, and he has two Rock Hall inductions to prove it. He was first inducted in 1991 with The Impressions, followed by his solo induction in 1999.
17. Gregg Rolie
Musician Gregg Rolie saw his two inductions happen nearly 2 decades apart. He was first inducted in 1998 as a member of Santana. His second induction, as a member of Journey, came in 2017.
18. Sammy Strain
Sammy Strain (center) saw himself being inducted as a member of two legendary Soul groups. He was first inducted with The O’Jays (pictured) in 2005. In 2009, Strain received a second induction as a member of Little Anthony & The Imperials.
19. Paul Simon
Paul Simon made his mark as one of the greatest singer/songwriters of all time with two inductions. His first came in 1991 as one-half of Simon & Garfunkel, followed by his second induction as a solo artist in 2001
20. Lou Reed
Another rocker who had to wait a while for his second induction was Lou Reed. The induction for his solo work came in 2015, but his first was back in 1996, as a member of The Velvet Underground.
21. Michael Jackson
Of course, this list is not complete without the King of Pop. Michael Jackson was first inducted in 1997 as a part of The Jackson 5. His second induction would come rather quickly, in 2001, for his massive career as a solo artist.
22. Eric Clapton (The TRIPLE Inductee!)
Last, but definitely not least… we have the only artist in music history to be inducted into the Rock Hall three times – legendary guitarist Eric Clapton.
His first induction came in 1992 as a member of The Yardbirds, followed by his second induction a year later as a member of Cream. His third and final induction came in 2000 for his solo career.
