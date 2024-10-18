Every Double Inductee (And A Triple Inductee!) In The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has honored the very best in music, across all genres. From Rock to Soul to even Hip-Hop, the museum in Cleveland, Ohio tells the story of music through the various artists that have made it what it is. RELATED: Mary J Blige, Cher & A Tribe Called Quest Headline 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Love Music? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Keep scrolling to check out the 26 double inductees (and one TRIPLE inductee) in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame! Since its inception in 1983, thehas honored the very best in music, across all genres. From Rock to Soul to even Hip-Hop, the museum in Cleveland, Ohio tells the story of music through the various artists that have made it what it is.To be eligible for induction, an artist or group must have released their first commercial body of work at least 25 years prior. However, what happens when you leave a group to become a solo artist or join another group? Well… if your “second act” made as big of an impact as your first, then there’s a big chance you could see another induction in your future! On Saturday, Oct. 19, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will honor its 2024 induction class with a ceremony that will air live on Disney+ (and a rebroadcast on ABC on January 1). Among this year’s honorees are Mary J. Blige, Cher, A Tribe Called Quest, Dionne Warwick, and many more.Another inductee this year will be rock legend Ozzy Osborne. Now, if you’re thinking to yourself, “Hey, I thought he was already inducted!” well…that’s because he has. Osborne is making his mark as a double inductee into the Rock Hall…and he’s not the only one.

1. Ozzy Osbourne Source: Getty Saturday’s induction ceremony will be the second induction for the famed rock icon. He was previously inducted in 2006, as the frontman for legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath.

2. Stevie Nicks Source: Getty Stevie Nicks is the first of only three women to become double inductees into the Rock Hall. She was first inducted in 1998 with Fleetwood Mac before finally being honored for her solo work in 2019.

3. Tina Turner Source: Getty Tina Turner’s solo induction into the Rock Hall was a long time coming! She was first inducted in 1991 with ex-husband Ike Turner. It would take another 30 years before she was finally inducted on her own in 2021.

4. Jimmy Page Source: Getty Legendary guitarist Jimmy Page didn’t have to wait long for his two inductions, which happened just three years apart. His first induction was with The Yardbirds in 1992, followed by his induction with Led Zeppelin in 1995.

5. Clyde McPhatter Source: Getty Clyde McPhatter holds the distinct honor of being the Rock Hall’s very first double inductee. He was inducted as a solo artist in the Rock Hall’s second induction class in 1987. One year later, he was inducted as a member of The Drifters.

6. The Beatles Source: Getty To the surprise of absolutely no one, each member of The Beatles are double inductees. The group itself was inducted in 1988, followed by individual inductions for their solo efforts. John Lennon was the first solo inductee in 1994, followed by Paul McCartney in 1999, George Harrison in 2004, and finally, Ringo Starr in 2015.

7. Rod Stewart Source: Getty A lot of us don’t even remember Rod Stewart as anything but a solo artist, but he started as a member of The Small Faces (renamed The Faces). The band received their induction in 2012, 18 years after Stewart received his solo induction in 1994.

8. Ronnie Wood Source: Getty Guitarist Ronnie Wood is another member of The Small Faces/The Faces who received a double induction. Before that group entered into the Rock Hall, Wood was inducted in 1989 as part of another band – The Rolling Stones.

9. Crosby, Stills & Nash Source: Getty Like The Beatles, the trio of Crosby, Stills & Nash are all double inductees. While the group itself was inducted in 1997, all three members received their other induction as members of other groups. David Crosby was inducted in 1991 with The Byrds, and Graham Nash was inducted in 2010 with The Hollies. Meanwhile, Stephen Stills is the only artist in history to be inducted twice in the same year, as the 1997 ceremony also saw his induction as a member of Buffalo Springfield.

10. Neil Young Source: Getty Although he was (surprisingly) not inducted with Crosby, Stills & Nash, Neil Young became a double inductee anyway. His first induction was as a solo act in 1995, followed by his second in 1997 as a member of Buffalo Springfield.

11. Carole King Source: Getty The third woman on this list, prolific singer/songwriter Carole King was first inducted in 1990 with fellow songwriter Gerry Goffin. Over thirty years later, King was finally honored for her solo work in 2021.

12. Jeff Beck Source: Getty Guitar legend Jeff Beck was first inducted into the Rock Hall in 1992 as a member of The Yardbirds along with fellow double honoree Jimmy Page. He was later inducted as a solo artist in 2009.

13. Peter Gabriel Source: Getty Singer/musician Peter Gabriel saw his two inductions in the 2010s. His first was with the band Genesis in 2010, and his second came in 2014 for his solo career.

14. Johnny Carter Source: Getty Johnny Carter (bottom left) was a part of two influential singing groups emerging from the early days of soul music. He was first inducted in 2001 as a member of The Flamingos. Three years later, he was inducted again as a member of The Dells (pictured).

15. Dave Grohl Source: Getty Dave Grohl was first inducted into the Rock Hall in 2014 as the drummer for the legendary grunge rock band Nirvana. He would go on to become lead guitarist and vocalist for the Foo Fighters, which earned him a second induction in 2021.

16. Curtis Mayfield Source: Getty Curtis Mayfield is, without a doubt, one of the biggest icons in Soul, and he has two Rock Hall inductions to prove it. He was first inducted in 1991 with The Impressions, followed by his solo induction in 1999.

17. Gregg Rolie Source: Getty Musician Gregg Rolie saw his two inductions happen nearly 2 decades apart. He was first inducted in 1998 as a member of Santana. His second induction, as a member of Journey, came in 2017.

18. Sammy Strain Source: Getty Sammy Strain (center) saw himself being inducted as a member of two legendary Soul groups. He was first inducted with The O’Jays (pictured) in 2005. In 2009, Strain received a second induction as a member of Little Anthony & The Imperials.

19. Paul Simon Source: Getty Paul Simon made his mark as one of the greatest singer/songwriters of all time with two inductions. His first came in 1991 as one-half of Simon & Garfunkel, followed by his second induction as a solo artist in 2001

20. Lou Reed Source: Getty Another rocker who had to wait a while for his second induction was Lou Reed. The induction for his solo work came in 2015, but his first was back in 1996, as a member of The Velvet Underground.

21. Michael Jackson Source: Getty Of course, this list is not complete without the King of Pop. Michael Jackson was first inducted in 1997 as a part of The Jackson 5. His second induction would come rather quickly, in 2001, for his massive career as a solo artist.