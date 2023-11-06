Erica Campbell, Kirk Franklin Among BET Soul Train Best Gospel/Inspirational Award Nominees

2023 continues to be a blessed year for Get Up’s own Erica Campbell. Campbell’s hit single “Feel Alright (Blessed)” has been nominated for a BET Soul Train award for Best Gospel/Inspirational. The category is a who’s who of Gospel including Pastor Shirley Caesar, Kirk Franklin, R&B star H.E.R., and rising star, Fridayy.
The 2023 Soul Train Awards premieres Sunday, November 26 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.
Check out the nominees and their songs below
Best Gospel/Inspirational award
- “Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell
- “All of the Glory,” Shirley Caesar
- “All Things,” Kirk Franklin
- “Came Too Far,” Fridayy Feat. Maverick City Music & My Mom
- “Cry,” Koryn Hawthorne
- “God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine
- “The Journey,” H.E.R.
- “Try Love,” Kirk Franklin
