Arts & Entertainment

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions

Published on January 15, 2024

75th Primetime Emmy Awards Collage

Source: Kevin Mazur, Neilson Barnard, Gilbert Flores, / Getty


The postponed 2023 Emmy Awards finally happened in 2024 and the red carpet fashion did not disappoint for televisions big night!  The awards were postponed due to the actor’s strike, but now that it is over, the red carpet was rolled out and some of the biggest stars came out to celebrate.

Hosted by Antony Anderson, big winners for the night were Quinta Brunson who became the first Black woman in more than 30 years to win Best Actress in a Comedy, and the series ‘The Bear’ who took home six Emmys.  But many of our favorite celebs won on the red carpet and many of them had us wondering what were they thinking! So let’s run down what all of your favorite celebrities wore to the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!

The post The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions appeared first on Black America Web.

1. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Colman Domingo

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Colman Domingo Source:Getty

 Colman Domingo arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards wearing Louis Vuitton 

2. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Kourtney Kardashian-Barker and Travis Barker

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Kourtney Kardashian-Barker and Travis Barker Source:Getty

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards 

3. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Anthony Anderson

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Anthony Anderson Source:Getty

Anthony Anderson at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards 

4. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Jenna Lyons

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Jenna Lyons Source:Getty

Jenna Lyons arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards 

5. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Jessica Chastain

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Jessica Chastain Source:Getty

 Jessica Chastain attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Gucci

6. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Ayo Edebiri

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Ayo Edebiri Source:Getty

 Ayo Edebiri attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards custom Louis Vuitton

7. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Roy Wood Jr

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Roy Wood Jr Source:Getty

Roy Wood Jr. attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards 

8. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Suki Waterhouse

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Suki Waterhouse Source:Getty

Suki Waterhouse at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Valentino

9. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Taraji P. Henson

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty

Taraji P. Henson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing custom Atelier Versace

10. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Tyler James Williams

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Tyler James Williams Source:Getty

Tyler James Williams attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Dolce And Gabbana

11. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Selena Gomez

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Selena Gomez Source:Getty

 Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Oscar DeLaRenta

12. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Donald Glover

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Donald Glover Source:Getty

Donald Glover attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards 

13. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Issa Rae

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Issa Rae Source:Getty

Issa Rae attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Pamella Roland

14. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Niecy Nash-Betts

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Niecy Nash-Betts Source:Getty

Niecy Nash-Betts arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing custom Greta Constantine 

15. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Laverne Cox

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Laverne Cox Source:Getty

Laverne Cox arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Tab Vintage

16. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Emma Brooks

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Emma Brooks Source:Getty

Emma Brooks arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Do Long 

17. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Tisha Campbell-Martin

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Tisha Campbell-Martin Source:Getty

Tisha Campbell-Martin at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Terani Couture

18. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Garcelle Beauvais

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Garcelle Beauvais Source:Getty

Garcelle Beauvais attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Badgley Mischka

19. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Jennifer Coolidge

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Jennifer Coolidge Source:Getty

Jennifer Coolidge at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Etro

20. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Quinta Brunson

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Quinta Brunson Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing custom Christian Dior

21. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Robin Thede

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Robin Thede Source:Getty

Robin Thede attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Ines Di Santo

 

22. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Charlie Puth

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Charlie Puth Source:Getty

Charlie Puth at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards 

23. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Sheryl Lee Ralph

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Sheryl Lee Ralph Source:Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Christian Siriano

24. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Aubrey Plaza

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Aubrey Plaza Source:Getty

Aubrey Plaza attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Loewe

25. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Green Goblin

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Green Goblin Source:Getty

Green Goblin arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards 

26. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Cast members from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Cast members from "RuPaul's Drag Race" Source:Getty

Cast members from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

27. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Tracee Ellis Ross

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Sport Max

28. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Jenna Ortega

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Jenna Ortega Source:Getty

 Jenna Ortega attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Christian Dior

29. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Tichina Arnold

The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Tichina Arnold Source:Getty

Tichina Arnold at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards 

