‘Emily In Paris’ Season 4 Part 2 Is Weeks Away! Are You Ready For A Romantic Rendezvous In Rome?

We don’t know the Italian equivalent of ‘ooh la la’ but we’re definitely beginning to envy Emily’s many options. In case you’re not all caught up on Season 4 so far, here’s a synopsis: After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of. As old patterns clash with new complications, Emily feels drawn to a potential new love interest… and a new city. Emily in Paris is almost back Netflix just released the trailer for the second part of Season 4 along with some first look images and it’s looking like our girl’s got a new love interest on the horizon. Check out the trailer below:We don’t know the Italian equivalent of ‘ooh la la’ but we’re definitely beginning to envy Emily’s many options. In case you’re not all caught up on Season 4 so far, here’s a synopsis: After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of. As old patterns clash with new complications, Emily feels drawn to a potential new love interest… and a new city. Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming. Part 2 premieres on September 12, 2024.

1. Emily In Paris Season 4 Is Back To Slay Another Day Source: Netflix Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Looks like the wardrobe budgets have continued to go up with the ratings. This season Emily (Lily Collins) has really been killing the menswear looks. You likey?

2. Are Emily And Gabriel Gonna Be Together? Source: Netflix Emily and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) seemed to finally be willing to take the plunge and pair up during the first half of Season 4 but with Sofia back in Greece, will Camille keep clinging to him?

3. Winter Is Coming Source: Netflix From the looks of Emily’s wardrobe, seasons are starting to change. It’s no secret that Fall and Winter make for the best fashion. Also, as much as we think Gabriel makes for a good cuddle buddy, we’re not sure he’ll make it to Christmas by Emily’s side. What do you think?

4. Emily Hits The Slopes Source: Netflix While Emily is a pro at fashion, she’s definitely not a sporty girl. We noticed a certain skiing scene in a preview for Part 4 of Season 4 that looks like it may provide some comic relief, but it also introduces Emily to a new love interest.

5. Who Is Emily's New Flame? Source: Netflix So who is Emily’s new love interest? A handsome Italian by the name of Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini seems to be behind Emily’s visit to Rome. In this photo, the pair are visiting Trevi Fountain — which is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the city – so we know production must have shut down the area to get this clean of a shot!

6. Does Marcello's Arrival Mean Alfie Is Absolutely Out? Source: Netflix Say what you will about Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry and Marcello’s mysterious allure — we’re Alfie fans over here and we’re definitely wondering if Marcello joining the show means even less airtime for Lucien Laviscount. Since there were still some photos of Alfie in the first look images shared today, we’re guessing we can’t count him out just yet. But our bets are on Alfie being permanently friend-zoned, or moved to the work friend category.

7. Mindy's Star Continues To Rise Source: Netflix While we’re on the subject of friends, Emily’s bestie Mindy (Ashley Park) looks to be continuing her rise to stardom. Several first-look images showcased her onstage, performing or donning costumes so we’re guessing that things are going well for Mindy at work! We’re super excited to see what’s next for her.

8. Who is Genevieve? Source: Netflix If you watched the trailer, you likely noticed that Marcello isn’t the only newbie in town. Thalia Besson is joining Emily in Paris to play Genevieve. It seems like Genevieve starts out as a work friend before becoming somewhat of a love rival.

9. Allez Agence Grateau Source: Netflix Speaking of work friends, Emily’s Agence Grateau squad is still going strong. We’re eager to see how things go for Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Marianne and we’re hoping Julien (Samuel Arnold) has interesting adventures as well. We’re also excited to see how adding Genevieve to the mix switches things up.