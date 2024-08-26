Is 'Emily In Paris' Headed To Rome?
‘Emily In Paris’ Season 4 Part 2 Is Weeks Away! Are You Ready For A Romantic Rendezvous In Rome?
Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming. Part 2 premieres on September 12, 2024.
1. Emily In Paris Season 4 Is Back To Slay Another Day
Looks like the wardrobe budgets have continued to go up with the ratings. This season Emily (Lily Collins) has really been killing the menswear looks. You likey?
2. Are Emily And Gabriel Gonna Be Together?
Emily and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) seemed to finally be willing to take the plunge and pair up during the first half of Season 4 but with Sofia back in Greece, will Camille keep clinging to him?
3. Winter Is Coming
From the looks of Emily’s wardrobe, seasons are starting to change. It’s no secret that Fall and Winter make for the best fashion. Also, as much as we think Gabriel makes for a good cuddle buddy, we’re not sure he’ll make it to Christmas by Emily’s side. What do you think?
4. Emily Hits The Slopes
While Emily is a pro at fashion, she’s definitely not a sporty girl. We noticed a certain skiing scene in a preview for Part 4 of Season 4 that looks like it may provide some comic relief, but it also introduces Emily to a new love interest.
5. Who Is Emily's New Flame?
So who is Emily’s new love interest? A handsome Italian by the name of Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini seems to be behind Emily’s visit to Rome. In this photo, the pair are visiting Trevi Fountain — which is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the city – so we know production must have shut down the area to get this clean of a shot!
6. Does Marcello's Arrival Mean Alfie Is Absolutely Out?
Say what you will about Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry and Marcello’s mysterious allure — we’re Alfie fans over here and we’re definitely wondering if Marcello joining the show means even less airtime for Lucien Laviscount. Since there were still some photos of Alfie in the first look images shared today, we’re guessing we can’t count him out just yet. But our bets are on Alfie being permanently friend-zoned, or moved to the work friend category.
7. Mindy's Star Continues To Rise
While we’re on the subject of friends, Emily’s bestie Mindy (Ashley Park) looks to be continuing her rise to stardom. Several first-look images showcased her onstage, performing or donning costumes so we’re guessing that things are going well for Mindy at work! We’re super excited to see what’s next for her.
8. Who is Genevieve?
If you watched the trailer, you likely noticed that Marcello isn’t the only newbie in town. Thalia Besson is joining Emily in Paris to play Genevieve. It seems like Genevieve starts out as a work friend before becoming somewhat of a love rival.
9. Allez Agence Grateau
Speaking of work friends, Emily’s Agence Grateau squad is still going strong. We’re eager to see how things go for Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Marianne and we’re hoping Julien (Samuel Arnold) has interesting adventures as well. We’re also excited to see how adding Genevieve to the mix switches things up.
10. Baby's Got A Secret
And since we brought up love rivals, we can also tell from the photos that Camille (Camille Razat) is still clinging to Gabriel. We’re just wondering when and if she’s going to tell him about that doctor’s visit!
‘Emily In Paris’ Season 4 Part 2 Is Weeks Away! Are You Ready For A Romantic Rendezvous In Rome? was originally published on globalgrind.com