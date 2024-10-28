Dwyane Wade Statue Dunked On By Users On X
Dwyane Wade’s New Statue Looks Nothing Like The Former NBA Superstar, X Users React
Miami Heat after the team unveiled a new statue honoring Dwyane Wade that looked nothing like the legendary shooting guard. Sunday was supposed to be a monumental day for the Basketball Hall of Famer. Instead, it turned out to be a day full of hilarious jokes. The Heat unveiled Wade’s statue in front of the Kaseya Center in Miami during a ceremony, and immediately, social media had the same reaction: They asked, “Who is this man?” because the statue looked nothing like the 42-year-old retired NBA superstar. The statue was supposed to depict Wade doing his iconic “this is my house” moment during his playing days. Instead, we got someone impersonating Wade, pulling off the moment. Social media wasted no time taking the statue and using it in hilarious memes. One of those memes took the head of the statue and put it on Wade’s body during the iconic LeBron James alley-oop from Wade moment. “Dwayne Wade’s statue is some NASTY WORK,’ the satirical sports X account, The Hater Report, wrote in the caption alongside a photo of the statue. Another post read, “that ain’t D WADE, that’s homie from I Am Legend!!!” “The Dwyane Wade statue will haunt me until my dying day,’ another user said on X. During his speech, Wade even asked, “who is that guy?” Apparently he was just trolling, because he later shared a video of himself overseeing the statue being made. Welp. We can’t be mad if Dwyane Wade isn’t made about his statue, but he’s still gonna get these jokes. You can see more reactions to the statue in the gallery below.The internet came together to roast the
1. LOL
2. Tears
3. Accurate
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
Dwyane Wade’s New Statue Looks Nothing Like The Former NBA Superstar, X Users React was originally published on hiphopwired.com
More from 97.9 The Box