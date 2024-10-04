Dwyane Wade Isn’t Totally Against Becoming A Coach: “I Really Don’t Want That Life, But I Would Not Say No”

Dwyane Wade Isn't Totally Against Becoming A Coach
LeBron James is the only active player from the 2003 NBA draft, while his former draftmates are pivoting. There’s Kendrick Perkins, who was chosen with the 27th pick and has become one of the leading sports entertainment voices on ESPN, and Carmelo Anthony, who has his own podcast venture. However, one person who hasn’t established a second career is Dwyane Wade. During a recent appearance on Angel Reese’s podcast Unapologetically Angel, he spoke about his second act and whether he’d consider becoming a coach. At first, he shot down the idea without fully closing the door. “I really don’t want that life, but I would not say no,” Wade said at the 53:40 mark; however, he seemed more open to it if his 6-year-old daughter Kaavia decided to play. “If I needed to…I really feel like if my daughter plays basketball, I think I may be a coach. I definitely think I’m going to be that guy,” he added. He continued that despite loving basketball, he’d rather give back to the sport in different ways. The idea of putting together his own staff does pique his interest, though. “I don’t really know if coaching is my thing. I love giving back to the game. I don’t know if I would be a coach, but you never want to say never because that may be a part of your calling, and to think about the chance to put together certain staff of individuals that can really imprint the players the way that you know they need to be imprinted and not just teaching them the game of basketball but the other things that come with being professionals and being men,” he continued. He doesn’t hesitate to coach Reese when she asks about how she can improve as she enters her second year in the WNBA. He recommends that she work on new moves and feel more comfortable on the offensive end of the ball.
