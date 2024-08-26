Drake Hints He's Not Done Beefing With Kendrick Lamar
Drake Uses Classic Rasheed Wallace Clip To Hint He’s Not Done Beefing With Kendrick Lamar, Social Media Reacts
Earlier this summer, Kendrick Lamar made a West Coast anthem about Drake‘s alleged creepy behavior. But instead of shying away from the public light, Drake’s done the exact opposite by releasing pop songs, bar-heavy rap tracks, and a peek behind some of his biggest songs ever with the makeshift 100 GIGS dump. And again, Drizzy took to his Instagram burner account to drop three new songs: “SOD,” “Circadian Rhythm” and “No Face.” “SOD” premiered on a Kai Cenat stream in July after Lil Yachty sent it to him. However, this version finds Drake with a second verse while Yachty is dropped altogether. Taking a break from the melodies, on “No Face,” Drake seems to address his newfound group of enemies since the beef boiled over, rapping about how, despite not liking him, they partially owe him for their success. “N-ggas got lit off the features I skated on, I gotta know, I gotta know. How you get lit off the n*gga you hated on? Numbers untouchable, they got the data wrong. The moment I know they been praying on. Trying on The Boy, but f-ck it, I’m staying on,” he raps. “They emptied the clip, and I came back reloaded. I’m just so happy that n-ggas who envied and held that sh*t in got to finally show it. We’ll see you boys soon.” If there was any thought Drake still had some fight left in him, he posted a clip of former NBA player and Detroit Piston Rasheed Wallace’s infamous interview, in which he guaranteed that the Pistons would beat the Indian Pacers in the 2004 Eastern Conference Finals. “Y’all can put it on the front page, back page, middle page, wherever, headliners, column one or two — we will win Game 2,” Wallace said confidently after the Pistons’ game one loss. The Pistons won that series and, eventually, the NBA Finals, despite facing a star-studded Los Angeles Lakers team. Fans immediately assumed that Drake was gearing up to go at Kendrick Lamar again. See the reactions to the beef simmering below.
