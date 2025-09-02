Listen Live
Drake Doubles Back With Bobbi Althoff⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ For New ‘Not This Again’ Podcast Interview

Published on September 2, 2025

Back in 2023, Drake had the music media world and social media buzzing via a viral interview with podcaster Bobbi Althoff, known for her signature drab and monotone delivery style. Now armed with a new show and apparently a much larger budget, Bobbi Atlhoff returns with the first episode of her Not This Again podcast with Drake as her first guest, and it appears they’re fast friends for now.

Filmed in a lavish mountainside studio in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, Drake and Bobbi Althoff get into a free-flowing conversation that found the Canadian superstar taking shots at the host while the pair shared a glass of iced wine in a bed, just as they previously did.

A lot happens in the conversation with Drizzy, addressing the fake abs chatter, taking shots at Rick Ross, and dishing on Althoff dating Tyga, although she denied that rumor. The OVO Sound honcho also discussed BBLs and was visibly intoxicated by the end of the interview.

Beyond the aforementioned topic, Drake also discussed his gambling losses and the fact that the pair had spent the week together in preparation for their discussion. During an ad segment, Althoff seemed to suggest that Drake sponsored and funded the entire episode, which clearly means they’ve patched up their differences.

On X, formerly Twitter, fans are chiming in about the interview, including the culture vulture claims and the fact that The Boy decided to once more not sit down with a Black music podcast, which gets addressed. Some questionable comments got mixed results online, and we include all angles.

Check out the Not This Again interview below.

