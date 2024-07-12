Listen Live
Drake and Rihanna had to 'WORK' for these Spotify Streams

Published on July 12, 2024

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Inside

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Spotify measures song popularity through streaming numbers, where each play lasting over 30 seconds counts as one stream. These numbers are essential for determining an artist’s reach, royalties, and chart placements.
Drake and Rihanna have significantly impacted Spotify’s streaming landscape, each having multiple songs that surpassed the 1 billion streams mark. Drake, known for his rap and r&b style and strategic releases, with hits like “One Dance” and “God’s Plan” which have set streaming records. Similarly, Rihanna’s Recently joined Drake as the artist with the most songs with over 1 Billion streams (16 each). Her versatility and collaborations, such as “Work” with Drake and “We Found Love,” have helped her maintain a strong presence on the platform. RELATED | 6 Times Rihanna Proved Blondes Have More Fun Their ability to produce universally appealing music has cemented their status as streaming giants, shaping the music industry in the streaming era. Below is a list of each of their 16 songs that have passed the 1 billion milestone on Spotify!

1. One Dance (feat. Wizkid & Kyla) – 2.5 billion streams

2. God's Plan – 2.1 billion streams

3. In My Feelings – 1.3 billion streams

4. Work (with Rihanna) – 1.2 billion streams

5. Hotline Bling – 1.1 billion streams

6. Passionfruit – 1.1 billion streams

7. Nice For What – 1.1 billion streams

8. Life Is Good (with Future) – 1.4 billion streams

9. SICKO MODE (with Travis Scott) – 1.6 billion streams

10. MIA (with Bad Bunny) – 1.1 billion streams

11. Laugh Now Cry Later (feat. Lil Durk) – 1.2 billion streams

12. Nonstop – 1.1 billion streams

13. What's Next – 1.1 billion streams

14. Too Good (feat. Rihanna) – 1 billion streams

15. Toosie Slide – 1 billion streams

16. Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat) – 1 billion streams

17. Work (with Drake) – 1.2 billion streams

18. This Is What You Came For (with Calvin Harris) – 1.3 billion streams

19. Needed Me – 1.2 billion streams

20. Love on the Brain – 1.1 billion streams

21. Diamonds – 1.5 billion streams

22. Stay (feat. Mikky Ekko) – 1.4 billion streams

23. Umbrella (feat. Jay-Z) – 1.3 billion streams

24. FourFiveSeconds (with Kanye West & Paul McCartney) – 1.2 billion streams

25. We Found Love (feat. Calvin Harris) – 1.4 billion streams

26. Only Girl (In the World) – 1.1 billion streams

27. Rude Boy – 1 billion streams

28. Where Have You Been – 1 billion streams

29. Don’t Stop the Music – 1 billion streams

30. S&M – 1 billion streams

31. Kiss It Better – 1 billion streams

32. Bitch Better Have My Money – 1 billion streams

Drake and Rihanna had to ‘WORK’ for these Spotify Streams was originally published on hot1009.com

