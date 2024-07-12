Drake and Rihanna had to 'WORK' for these Spotify Streams
Drake and Rihanna had to ‘WORK’ for these Spotify StreamsSpotify measures song popularity through streaming numbers, where each play lasting over 30 seconds counts as one stream. These numbers are essential for determining an artist’s reach, royalties, and chart placements. Drake and Rihanna have significantly impacted Spotify’s streaming landscape, each having multiple songs that surpassed the 1 billion streams mark. Drake, known for his rap and r&b style and strategic releases, with hits like “One Dance” and “God’s Plan” which have set streaming records. Similarly, Rihanna’s Recently joined Drake as the artist with the most songs with over 1 Billion streams (16 each). Her versatility and collaborations, such as “Work” with Drake and “We Found Love,” have helped her maintain a strong presence on the platform. RELATED | 6 Times Rihanna Proved Blondes Have More Fun Their ability to produce universally appealing music has cemented their status as streaming giants, shaping the music industry in the streaming era. Below is a list of each of their 16 songs that have passed the 1 billion milestone on Spotify!
1. One Dance (feat. Wizkid & Kyla) – 2.5 billion streams
2. God's Plan – 2.1 billion streams
3. In My Feelings – 1.3 billion streams
4. Work (with Rihanna) – 1.2 billion streams
5. Hotline Bling – 1.1 billion streams
6. Passionfruit – 1.1 billion streams
7. Nice For What – 1.1 billion streams
8. Life Is Good (with Future) – 1.4 billion streams
9. SICKO MODE (with Travis Scott) – 1.6 billion streams
10. MIA (with Bad Bunny) – 1.1 billion streams
11. Laugh Now Cry Later (feat. Lil Durk) – 1.2 billion streams
12. Nonstop – 1.1 billion streams
13. What's Next – 1.1 billion streams
14. Too Good (feat. Rihanna) – 1 billion streams
15. Toosie Slide – 1 billion streams
16. Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat) – 1 billion streams
17. Work (with Drake) – 1.2 billion streams
18. This Is What You Came For (with Calvin Harris) – 1.3 billion streams
19. Needed Me – 1.2 billion streams
20. Love on the Brain – 1.1 billion streams
21. Diamonds – 1.5 billion streams
22. Stay (feat. Mikky Ekko) – 1.4 billion streams
23. Umbrella (feat. Jay-Z) – 1.3 billion streams
24. FourFiveSeconds (with Kanye West & Paul McCartney) – 1.2 billion streams
25. We Found Love (feat. Calvin Harris) – 1.4 billion streams
26. Only Girl (In the World) – 1.1 billion streams
27. Rude Boy – 1 billion streams
28. Where Have You Been – 1 billion streams
29. Don’t Stop the Music – 1 billion streams
30. S&M – 1 billion streams
31. Kiss It Better – 1 billion streams
32. Bitch Better Have My Money – 1 billion streams
