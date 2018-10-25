CLOSE
drake
Drake Took It Back For His Epic 2000s-Themed Birthday Party [Photos]

Posted October 25, 2018

Drake Took It Back For His Epic 2000s-Themed Birthday Party

Source: Tom Szczerbowski / Getty


To celebrate turning 32, Drake who is known for throwing some very creative shindigs on his birthday threw an epic 2000s-themed party.

Drizzy pulled out all the stops for his Hollywood, Los Angeles party that featured not one but two outfit changes for the man of the hour Tuesday night (Oct 23). His first look was a direct homage to Fabolous’ look from his “Trade It All Pt.2” visual and for the second look he definitely made Diddy proud and blew the dust off his Sean John velour suit.

As you can imagine the gathering had a stacked guest list as well former rival now friend Chris Brown, Justine Skye, French Montana, Jas Prince, Tory Lanez, Bas and more rocked their best 2000s inspired costumes. Drake pulled out all of the stops at his party, in keeping with the theme it featured everything we loved and hated from that era like a Blockbuster Video wall, flip phones, a recording booth which was a homage to BET Rap City, a 7-Eleven area equipped with a spiked Slurpee machine, Von Dutch trucker hats, air-brushed shirts with his face on them, $5,000 Chanel bags he raffled off and a birthday cake shaped like a Motorola Timeport 2-Way pager.

The party looked extremely lit, you can see all the highlights from the night in the gallery below.

Photo: Tom Szczerbowski / Getty

Drake Took It Back For His Epic 2000s-Themed Birthday Party [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

One of my biggest inspirations in rap. Loso.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

🎉🎁🎂

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Best Duo or Group goes to...

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Rap City The Basement

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

Now watch me work some magic

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Late fees.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Sauga house party...

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

😂😂😂

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

Skull.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

View this post on Instagram

It’s your brrrrrrrrrrr

A post shared by Drake Official Fansite (@wordonrd) on

19.

20.

View this post on Instagram

📸@iamkevinwong

A post shared by Drake Official Fansite (@wordonrd) on

21.

View this post on Instagram

2000s Hot Mess

A post shared by 🔊 (@justineskye) on

Photos
