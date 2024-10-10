Dr.Baby: Lil Baby Bagged a Nurse Baddie?! Meet Kiya K
Dr.Baby: Lil Baby Bagged a Nurse Baddie?! Meet Kiya K [Photos]
Lil Baby may not need to go to the doctor anymore. The rapper has brought the clinic to him! (Allegedly) Baby has been linked to a Registered Nurse baddie by the name of, Kiya K. Rumors sparked when Kiya K’s ex-boyfriend took to IG to express his frustration and hinted that Lil Baby may be his ex’s rebound, “I DON T UNDERSTAND HOW THESE FAMOUS PEOPLE BE F***ING WIT THE SAME BISHES AS ME. I DUBBED HER CAUSE SHE A H**. GOT TF OUTTA THERE. BUT LIL BABY ALWAYS BEEN WEIRD HE NOT USE TO HAVING BADD B**CHES B4 THE MONEY” Neither Lil Baby nor Kiya K have confirmed that they are seeing each other. However, the registered nurse was caught liking a comment regarding her rumored entanglement with Lil Baby, “Oh Lil Baby done up the scoreeee okayyy!!! Baby fine & she’s an RN. Oh u deserve everything Ms mamas”. Check out some photos & Twitter reactions of Lil Baby’s rumored boo/registered nurse baddie, Kiya K below. RELATED: Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video RELATED: She Ain’t Good Good But He Still Good: Devon Franklin Soft Launches New Relationship? RELATED: Lil Baby Accused of Being The Father of IG Model’s Son; Meet Daliesha Key [Photos]As Jay-Z once said, “I brought sand to the beach cause my beach is better”. Looks like
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
Dr.Baby: Lil Baby Bagged a Nurse Baddie?! Meet Kiya K [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
More from 97.9 The Box