National

Donald Trump Returns to Butler, Pennsylvania, Rally At Site Of Assassination Attempt

Published on October 5, 2024

Republican Presidential Candidate Former President Trump Holds Rally In Butler, Pennsylvania

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

Former President Donald Trump recently made a notable return to Butler, Pennsylvania, a town that gained national attention due to a previous assassination attempt during one of his rallies.

This visit marked a significant moment not only for Trump but also for the local community, which has remained a steadfast supporter of the former president.

The assassination attempt, which occurred during one of Trump’s earlier appearances, had left the town grappling with security concerns and the implications of such an event.

In preparation for Trump’s return, security measures were notably heightened.

Local law enforcement agencies, alongside federal security teams, ensured that the venue and its surroundings were thoroughly secured to prevent any potential threats.

Trump’s return to Butler was met with enthusiasm from his supporters, who gathered in large numbers to show their unwavering loyalty. Check it out in the photos below.

WIBC’s very own Casey Daniels attended the rally.

