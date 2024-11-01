Donald Trump Calls For Liz Cheney To Face Gunfire, Former Congresswoman Calls Him Unstable

Donald Trump Calls For Liz Cheney To Face Firing Squad
Donald Trump is having quite an interesting week with the election just mere days away. During a media event, Donald Trump suggested that Republican politician Liz Cheney face enemy gunfire, prompting the former congresswoman to refer to Trump as unstable. Donald Trump was in Glendale, Ariz. on Thursday (October 31) for a talk with Tucker Carlson, and the former president covered a wide range of topics while taking shots at his critics. During the chat with the conservative pundit, Trump made a violent suggestion regarding Cheney after discussing her position on war. “She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with the rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. OK, let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face,” Trump said. Continuing his salvo against Cheney, Trump suggested that Cheney and other politicians in Washington are far too comfortable in engaging in war tactics from the halls of Congress and would inspire battles with dozens of other countries. “You know they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, oh gee, well, let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy,” Trump added. Cheney caught wind of Trump’s comments and took to social media to address the verbal jab. “This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant,” Cheney wrote on X in a caption with the chat in question shared in a video from Aaron Rupar. Trump’s ire towards Cheney, the daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney, was further stoked after she publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. On X, formerly Twitter, we’ve gathered reactions to Donald Trump and his violent barbs toward Liz Cheney.
Trump on Liz Cheney: “Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with 9 barrels shooting at her. Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.” pic.twitter.com/Mtx1fbLtwE— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2024
