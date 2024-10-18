Donald Trump Backs Out Of The Shade Room Interview, X Has Questions

Donald Trump Backs Out Of The Shade Room Interview, X Reacts
Donald Trump has often touted his ability to campaign nonstop while claiming that despite his age, his energy is at an optimal level. However, that didn’t seem to be the case when Donald Trump reportedly backed out of an interview with The Shade Room platform with his aides citing exhaustion as the reason. With Vice President Kamala Harris wading into hostile waters by appearing on Fox News and employing a strategy of visiting non-traditional media platforms, including The Shade Room, Donald Trump has played it relatively safe. Trump did have some interesting showings this week on the campaign trail, most especially a discussion with John Micklethwait, editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News, which devolved into testy exchanges and avoided answers on tough subjects. That followed a Monday town hall event that took a bizarre turn after it morphed into an all-out dance party after two attendees had a medical emergency. According to POLITICO, Trump’s appearance on The Shade Room would’ve placed the former president squarely in the sights of a largely young Black audience, a demographic both camps are framing as important to winning the election in November. Vice President Harris, as part of her ongoing media blitz, has appeared on the platform along with podcasts and meeting with media figures such as Charlamagne Tha God among others. From POLITICO: The Trump campaign had been in conversations for weeks with The Shade Room about a sit-down interview. The site, which draws an audience that is largely young and Black, hosted an interview with Harris just last week. But as no interview materialized, Shade Room staff began feeling that feet were being dragged inside Trump’s campaign. No date was ever set, we’re told, but the intention was to try and work toward a sit-down. In a conversation earlier this week, when describing why an interview hadn’t come together just yet, a Trump adviser told The Shade Room producers that Trump was “exhausted and refusing [some] interviews but that could change” at any time, according to two people familiar with the conversations. As the outlet notes, this shows a pattern of Trump backing out of scheduled interviews but also shared a statement from Trump’s spokesperson that the news of him being exhausted stating that the news is false. On X, formerly Twitter, people are sharing their thoughts about Donald Trump and his current campaign media appearance schedules. — Photo: Getty
