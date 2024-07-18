Donald Glover Explains Why He’s Retiring The Childish Gambino Moniker

Love Music? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Glover is known for his creativity in developing shows like FX’s Atlanta and the limited series Swarm . But his alter ego and moniker, Childish Gambino, has been known for taking musical chances for more than a decade and releasing projects that range in genres from Royalty to the uber-popular Awaken, My Love!But now Glover has decided to retire the name forever, despite having a new album, Bando Stone & The New World, that drops this week. He spoke to the New York Times about the creative decision, and it’s not something deep and philosophical. He just believes he’s done all he can under that personality.“It really was just like, ‘Oh, it’s done.’ It’s not fulfilling. And I just felt like I didn’t need to build in this way anymore,” he explained. https://www.instagram.com/p/C9iPGhcRtbr/ He also says that the change of heart came from maturing and becoming a parent.

“I’m not 25 anymore, standing in front of a boulder like, ‘This has to move.’ You give what you can, but there’s beauty everywhere in every moment. You don’t have to build it. You don’t have to search for it,” he said. “When I put my son on my shoulders, I feel deep joy. That’s real. No one on their deathbed is going to look back and say, ‘Thank God I avoided being cringe.’”