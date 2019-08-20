CLOSE
Black Hair So Versatile: The Best Of The #DMXChallenge

Posted August 20, 2019

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November;30, 2017

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty


When the hashtag #DMXChallenge began trending on Twitter, we got a little scared.

Would this be a series of videos of folks pretending to be the Yonkers bred rapper barking and screaming at people on the street? You can’t blame us. DMX is more than rough around the edges.

But imagine our surprise when we saw that while it was sparked from one of the rapper’s popular songs, “What These B—-s Want,” it was more Black women’s ability to switch up their look in an instant.

See, in the song, DMX is talking about all of his conquests:

“There was Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia, Dawn, LeShaun, Ines and Alicia, Teresa, Monica, Sharron, Nicki, Lisa, Veronica, Karen, Vicky (damn), Cookie, well I met her in a ice cream parlor, Tonya, Diane, Lori and Carla, Marina, Selena, Katrina, Sabrina, about three Kims (WHAT?) LaToya and Tina, Shelley, Bridget, Cathy, Rasheeda, Kelly, Nicole, Angel, Juanita, Stacy, Tracie, Ronna and Ronda, Donna, Yolanda, Tawana and Wanda..”

But leave it to Black women to flip the script and use the song as a means of showcasing the fact that we are literal chameleons with our lewks.

Case in point:

Just AMAZING!

So to celebrate our utter dopeness, here are other 20 sistas who turned this challenge all the way out!

