DJ Clark Kent Passes Away At 58, Xitter Salutes The Hip-Hop Legend
DJ Clark Kent, the legendary DJ who believed in Jay-Z when every record label did not, has passed away from colon cancer. He was 58. The announcement of his passing came from his family via DJ Clark Kent’s own social media channels. “It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of the beloved Rodolfo A. Franklin, known to the world as DJ Clark Kent. Clark passed away Thursday evening surrounded by his devoted wife Kesha, daughter Kabriah and son Antonio,” reads the statement. “Clark quietly and valiantly fought a three year battle with Colon Cancer, while continuing to share his gifts with the world. The family is grateful for everyone’s love, support and prayers during this time and ask for privacy as they process this immense loss.” Born in 1966, the proud Panamanian and Brooklyn representative first came to fame as rapper Dana Dane’s DJ. It was DJ Clark Kent famously convinced Jay-Z to record a demo, but unfortunately after shopping it to every record label, they all passed on signing the Brooklyn rapper. While becoming internationally known for his talents as a party motivator, DJ Clark Kent aka God’s Favorite DJ also became renowned for his talents as producer. Some of the more notable productions in his discography include Jay-Z’s “Brooklyn’s Finest,” featuring the Notorious B.I.G., Junior Mafia’s “Player’s Anthem,” Mariah Carey’s “Lover Boy” and the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Sky’s The Limit.” Throughout the years, DJ Clark Kent was celebrated as an OG tastemaker and influencer before the terms proper existed, particularly for his amazing collection of sneakers. Recently, it was announced that Angie Martinez would be directing a documentary about his life. You’ve never heard anyone say an ill word aimed at DJ Clark Kent, because there was never anything unkind to say. Depsite his elite status in Hip-Hop circles, he remained as humble a legend as you could ever find. We’ve compiled some of the more poignant social media salutes to the icon in the gallery. Rest in powerful peace DJ Clark Kent, you handled your business, for Brooklyn.
