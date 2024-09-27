Dive Into The Evolution of Fashion In 'And Just Like That' Season 3
Dive Into The Evolution of Fashion In ‘And Just Like That’ Season 3 With Influencer Lívia Gueissaz [Gallery]
Check out a deeper look into each “And Just Like That” character below:
1. Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes)
Miranda Hobbes shows a softer, more reflective side in a lavender and yellow pastel gradient coat, contrasting with her typically assertive style. “The gradient adds depth and reflects Miranda’s growth as a character,” observes Lívia. “The vibrant orange accessories keep the look fun and modern, showing that she is balancing her personal and professional reinvention.”
2. Kristin Davis (Charlotte York)
Charlotte York embraces a youthful touch with a red gingham blouse and high-waisted trousers. “Charlotte’s character is defined by elegance, but this look brings a sense of freshness and vibrancy,” says Lívia. “The red ribbon and white sneakers make this a perfect casual NYC look, yet still refined… very Jacqueline Onassis.”
3. Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw)
Carrie embraces her iconic style with pastels—a mint blouse and a voluminous pink skirt, finished with a sparkling Gucci bag. “Carrie’s style has always been a mix of romance and boldness. The soft tones combined with a standout accessory are her signature blend of luxury and fantasy,” explains Lívia. “It’s pure Carrie—effortless but high fashion.”
4. John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker (Aidan Shaw and Carrie Bradshaw)
Carrie is seen wearing a printed robe over a blue set, walking hand in hand with Aidan Shaw in a more laid-back look. “This layered look captures Carrie’s boho-chic side while staying true to her eclectic New York fashion spirit,” comments Lívia. “The mix of comfort and style makes Carrie’s everyday looks so iconic.”
5. Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa Todd Wexley)
Lisa Todd Wexley brings boldness to the screen with a vibrant fuchsia coat, yellow gloves, and a matching bag. “This is the epitome of power dressing,” says Lívia. “The contrast between the fuchsia and yellow is striking. Lisa’s fashion is about luxury with personality—she’s confident and unafraid to make a statement.”
6. Sarita Choudhury (Seema Patel)
Seema Patel goes bold with a complete leopard print look, making a statement in style and personality. “Leopard print is always a risk, but Seema wears it with sophistication,” says Lívia. “The cohesive pattern creates a fierce and confident look, fitting her fearless and bold character.”
7. Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw)
Another look for Carrie is a black-and-white checkered dress with sheer sleeves. “This structured dress is the perfect blend of playful and elegant,” Lívia notes. “The checkered pattern adds a graphic element, while the sheer sleeves bring a touch of modern elegance. It’s a highlight that feels both fresh and nostalgic.”
Dive Into The Evolution of Fashion In ‘And Just Like That’ Season 3 With Influencer Lívia Gueissaz [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com