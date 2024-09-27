Dive Into The Evolution of Fashion In ‘And Just Like That’ Season 3 With Influencer Lívia Gueissaz [Gallery]

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Check out a deeper look into each “And Just Like That” character below: Max’s “ And Just Like That” season 3 production kicks off in New York City, and fashionistas are already hyped about the bold looks set to grace the screen. International influencer and Miss Europe Continental contestant Lívia Gueissaz shares insight on the evolving fashion landscape of the show’s spin-off. Read more and check out photos of the infamous characters looks inside.Gueissaz is known for her expertise in luxury and sustainable fashion. Now, she takes the lead in dissecting these iconic “And Just Like That” styles, offering insight into the evolving fashion landscape of the “Sex and the City” spin-off. The series continues to push the boundaries of fashion with costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago returning to curate the characters’ wardrobes. According to Lívia, “Fashion in And Just Like That isn’t just a visual treat. It’s an essential part of the storytelling. It defines the characters, celebrates individuality, and reflects the evolution of each personality.”Lívia emphasizes how “And Just Like That” continues to blend the old with the new. “Season three introduces bold color-blocking and vintage elements while staying rooted in modern sustainability,” she says. The reuse of iconic pieces from previous season, like Carrie’s famous Vivienne Westwood wedding dress, pays homage to the past while embracing contemporary trends.

1. Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) Source: Instagram @justlikethatmax Miranda Hobbes shows a softer, more reflective side in a lavender and yellow pastel gradient coat, contrasting with her typically assertive style. “The gradient adds depth and reflects Miranda’s growth as a character,” observes Lívia. “The vibrant orange accessories keep the look fun and modern, showing that she is balancing her personal and professional reinvention.”

2. Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) Source: Instagram @justlikethatmax Charlotte York embraces a youthful touch with a red gingham blouse and high-waisted trousers. “Charlotte’s character is defined by elegance, but this look brings a sense of freshness and vibrancy,” says Lívia. “The red ribbon and white sneakers make this a perfect casual NYC look, yet still refined… very Jacqueline Onassis.”

3. Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) Source: Instagram @justlikethatmax Carrie embraces her iconic style with pastels—a mint blouse and a voluminous pink skirt, finished with a sparkling Gucci bag. “Carrie’s style has always been a mix of romance and boldness. The soft tones combined with a standout accessory are her signature blend of luxury and fantasy,” explains Lívia. “It’s pure Carrie—effortless but high fashion.”

4. John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker (Aidan Shaw and Carrie Bradshaw) Source: Instagram @justlikethatmax Carrie is seen wearing a printed robe over a blue set, walking hand in hand with Aidan Shaw in a more laid-back look. “This layered look captures Carrie’s boho-chic side while staying true to her eclectic New York fashion spirit,” comments Lívia. “The mix of comfort and style makes Carrie’s everyday looks so iconic.”

5. Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa Todd Wexley) Source: Instagram @justlikethatmax Lisa Todd Wexley brings boldness to the screen with a vibrant fuchsia coat, yellow gloves, and a matching bag. “This is the epitome of power dressing,” says Lívia. “The contrast between the fuchsia and yellow is striking. Lisa’s fashion is about luxury with personality—she’s confident and unafraid to make a statement.”

6. Sarita Choudhury (Seema Patel) Source: Instagram @justlikethatmax Seema Patel goes bold with a complete leopard print look, making a statement in style and personality. “Leopard print is always a risk, but Seema wears it with sophistication,” says Lívia. “The cohesive pattern creates a fierce and confident look, fitting her fearless and bold character.”