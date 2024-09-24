Diddy’s Music Streams Rising Since His Sex Trafficking Arrest, Social Media Calls Out Weirdos

Diddy's Music Streams Rising Since His Sex Trafficking Arrest
Diddy‘s homes were raided in Los Angeles, California, and Miami, Florida, the public has become increasingly nosy about the sexual assault and trafficking charges against him. It’s yielded old clips of celebrities who partied with him, and now, some are even digging into his deep decades-long music catalog. According to the AP, Diddy and his lengthy list of other names—like Puff Daddy and P. Diddy—his streams are up. Luminate, a company that collects industry data and analytics, reports that his streams rose 18.3% during the week of Sept. 13 to Sept. 19, which is around the same time he was arrested. He was placed in cuffs in New York after his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said he moved there in preparation for being taken into custody. Although he was supposed to turn himself in, video footage shows him entering the Park Hyatt New York when he is immediately approached in the lobby by two men with documents before being led away by four men. He’s currently being held in Brooklyn’s notorious MDC and has since been denied bail twice because the judge thinks his resources make him a flight risk and also gives him the ability to coerce witnesses. He’s also been reportedly placed on suicide watch. Despite mounting sexual assault accounts and charges, Agnifilio maintains his client’s innocence and promises to defend him until he’s clear of all charges. “I think that we made the points that we’ve been wanting to make. I think he came out. Mr. Combs is a fighter. He’s going to fight this to the end. He’s innocent. He came to New York to establish his innocence,” Agnifilio said at a press conference after bail denial. “He’s not afraid. He’s not afraid of the charges. There’s nothing that the government said in their presentation today that changes anyone’s mind about anything.” Diddy’s not the first artist whose streams went up after finding themselves in legal trouble—R. Kelly‘s stats skyrocketed. According to Rolling Stone, after his 2021 conviction on sex trafficking, sexual exploitation, bribery, and racketeering charges– for which he’s currently serving 30 years behind bars– his streams jumped a staggering 517% after the verdict. See how social media is reacting to Diddy’s jump in streams below.Since
