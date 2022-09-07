Diddy & Swizzy Call For Boycott of adidas After Kanye West Calls Out Brand, Twitter Has Thoughts

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West has been on one and has hopped on his favorite soapbox, Instagram, to call out the two brands that have helped him reach billionaire status, adidas and GAP. He now has two famous allies on his side to help him in his confusing fight.

If you’re one of the people who find entertainment in Kanye West, now legally referred to as just Ye’s tirades on Instagram, then his latest is a doozy. The multihyphenate who continues to show he can be a nightmare to work with has been giving adidas, the home of his YEEZY line of apparel and footwear, the business.

In a series of posts (some now-deleted), the Chicago-born rapper claims adidas and GAP are “leaving him out of meetings regarding his products and stealing his designs.”

After numerous posts, his fellow Hip-Hop brethren, Diddy aka Love and Swizz Beatz, decided to show solidarity with West in his efforts to call out adidas.

Diddy Takes A Stand Against adidas

The 52-year-old Bad Boy general sent and shared a text message he sent to West saying, “please can [sic] send me something I could post in support of you! I never wear Adidas again for the rest of my life if they don’t make you right!!!!” In typical Ye fashion, he also showed off the message on his Instagram account that features him telling Diddy, “Praise God Love you,” in response.

In the caption for his post calling for a boycott of adidas,

Diddy wrote, “Since the era of Run-DMC, @Adidas has always used Hip Hop to build its brand and make billions off of our culture. BUT WE ARE MORE THAN JUST CONSUMERS NOW, WE’RE THE OWNERS. @KanyeWest and YEEZY are the reason Adidas is relevant to culture. WE KNOW OUR VALUE! I’m done wearing Adidas products until they make this right!! We have to support each other!! Everybody repost this please!!”

Swizzy Joins In On The “Fight”

In a separate post, Swizz Beatz shared a photo of an alleged YEEZY knockoff writing in the caption for the post, “I usually mind my business but this is DEAD WRONG! If we let them do this to @kanyewest it will happen to us also! This man created this groundbreaking innovation and it should be respected as a creative ! YE is only asking for his work to be respected and not stolen that’s not crazy to me !! We not buying these !!!!!!!!!!!! @adidas you’re supposed to be original do the correct thing please !!!”

The practice of companies like Nike and adidas making cheaper versions of popular sneaker models is nothing new. But, of course, Ye is not here for it.

While Ye has his famous friends in his corner, Ye, Diddy, and Swizgoing tona have to work a lot harder to get everyone else to join the cause. Many are using the moment to remind the famous trio about West rocking the MAGA hat, which he still rocks metaphorically, and his bromance with the racist-in-chief Donald Trump.

Oh, and who can forget his greatest hit, “slavery was a choice,” nobody forgot about that nonsense. When Van Lathan, the former TMZ employee who famously checked West for his headassery, asked his followers if they would stop wearing support of Ye.

That tweet fell victim to the ratio, with a resounding number of his followers telling him HELL NO!

Welp.

You can peep more replies to Diddy and Swizz’s call for an adidas boycott in the gallery below.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Child2014 / Getty

