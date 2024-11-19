Listen Live
Diddy Reportedly Has "Groupies" In Prison

Diddy Reportedly Has "Groupies" In Prison Fighting For The Chance To Make His Bed

Published on November 19, 2024

FOX 'The Four: Battle for Stardom' TV show panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Jan 2018

Source: Variety / Getty

Diddy may be behind bars without direct access to his millions of dollars, but his fame may be getting him some perks during his stay at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.
According to author and journalist Touré, Diddy’s still got some pull in jail and “groupies” who are still enamored by his star power and eager to help him in any way.

“According to someone who is in the unit that Diddy was in not long ago, there are groupies among the inmates who want to do special things for Diddy and might even get jealous of another man who gets to make his bed or do other special, nice things for Diddy,” Touré said.

Touré went on to explain how his source, Lisa Evers, explains Diddy’s lifestyle in Brooklyn’s MDC. “Diddy’s not in a cell at all; he’s in a dorm with about 20 other men with high-profile cases. According to the man, this is not a really dangerous part of the prison,” Touré said. “It’s important to him that everyone keeps their spirits up. He walks around telling people to smile.” These aren’t the only perks Diddy’s been receiving. He’s currently under fire for attempting to interfere with the outcome of his case. One of the most public-facing stunts was when, on his Nov. 4 birthday, he coordinated a call between himself and several of his kids. They all sang “Happy Birthday” to him as he was on speakerphone in prison. New court documents state the ruse was an attempt to manipulate public perception of him. At the same time, he faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and he even monitored the Instagram post’s analytics to see if it had the effect he wanted. Another way he overstepped his boundaries came after a jail sweep when officials confiscated notes from his cell, including one that allegedly revealed he paid off Kalenna Harper, his former Diddy—Dirty Money bandmate who’s now a key witness. Fellow former bandmate Dawn Richard came out to recount the horrors she suffered at the hands of Diddy, but Harper says it “should not be interpreted as a universal truth.”
See how social media is reacting to the latest update on Diddy's prison stay below.

Diddy Reportedly Has “Groupies” In Prison Fighting For The Chance To Make His Bed was originally published on cassiuslife.com

