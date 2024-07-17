Listen Live
Entertainment

Did You Know These Stars Voiced Emotions In 'Inside Out 2'

Did You Know These Beloved Stars Voiced Emotions In Disney & Pixar's 'Inside Out 2'

Published on July 17, 2024

Disney’s much-anticipated sequel, Inside Out 2, hit record numbers, becoming Pixar’s highest grossing films ever. The beloved emotions of Riley’s mind are voiced by several of our favorite stars like Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling, Phyllis Smith and more. Check out a gallery of the film’s stellar voiceover cast inside. A group of amazing talent brought fans another heartwarming and hilarious adventure with Inside Out 2. Returning to the fold is Poehler, reprising her role as Joy. Poehler, well-known for her role as Leslie Knope in “Parks and Recreation,” brings her infectious energy and optimism to the character of Joy, who remains the buoyant leader of Riley’s emotional team.
Phyllis is back as Sadness, continuing to capture the hearts of audiences with her tender portrayal. Smith is celebrated for her role as Phyllis Vance in “The Office,” and her unique ability to blend comedy with vulnerability makes her perfect for the role of Sadness. Liza Lapira joins the sequel as Disgust, taking on the role that Mindy Kaling played in the original. Lapira is best known for her work on “The Equalizer.” She doesn’t miss a beat in the sequel, adding her personal flair to the already very impactful role and emotion. Bill Hader reprises his role as Fear, adding his impeccable comedic timing and versatility. Hader, a former “Saturday Night Live” star and the creator and star of “Barry,” expertly navigates Fear’s anxious and neurotic personality. Lewis Black is back as Anger, perfectly capturing the fiery temperament of the character. Black, renowned for his stand-up comedy and frequent appearances on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” brings a volcanic intensity to Anger that is both hilarious and relatable. Joining the cast for the sequel is the acclaimed actress and singer, Kelly Marie Tran, who voiced a new emotion. Tran gained widespread recognition for her role as Rose Tico in the “Star Wars” franchise and continues to impress with her performances in “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann and promises to delve deeper into the complexities of Riley’s emotions as she navigates the challenges of adolescence. With such a talented voice cast, fans can expect a film that is as emotionally rich and entertaining as its predecessor.

Check out a gallery of the talented Inside Out 2 cast members we love below:

1. Amy Poehler as Joy

Amy Poehler as Joy
Source: Getty

2. Ayo Edebiri as Envy

Ayo Edebiri as Envy
Source: Getty

3. Maya Hawke as Anxiety

Maya Hawke as Anxiety
Source: Getty

4. Phyllis Smith as Sadness

Phyllis Smith as Sadness
Source: Getty

5. Liza Lapira as Disgust

Liza Lapira as Disgust
Source: Getty

6. Tony Hale as Fear

Tony Hale as Fear
Source: Getty

7. Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment

Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment
Source: Getty

8. Lewis Black as Anger

Lewis Black as Anger
Source: Getty

9. June Squibb as Nostalgia

June Squibb as Nostalgia
Source: Getty

10. Kensington Tallman as Riley Andersen

Kensington Tallman as Riley Andersen
Source: Getty

11. Ron Funches as Bloofy

Ron Funches as Bloofy
Source: Getty

12. Yvette Nicole Brown as Coach Roberts

Yvette Nicole Brown as Coach Roberts
Source: Getty

