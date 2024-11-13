Denzel Washington Announces 'Black Panther 3' Role But Will Retire Soon After
Denzel Washington Announces ‘Black Panther 3’ Role & Retirement Plans, Social Media Torn
Denzel Washington is ready to call it quits. But don’t worry; he’s got a few more projects up his sleeve before leaving the industry. Washington is currently on a press tour to promote Gladiator II and was on Australia’s Today show. He was asked if he had any trepidation about trying to live up to the hype of the original Gladiator, which was made in 2000. At 69 years old, he admits that the pressure of being a veteran actor isn’t there anymore, and it is more about the films’ staff and novelty now. “For me, it’s about the filmmaker, especially at this point in my career. I’m only interested in working with the best,” the Academy Award winner said. “I don’t know how many more films I’m gonna make — probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done. I played Othello at 22, and now I’m playing Othello at 70.” Washington then listed several films, proving he’ll be on the big screen for at least the next few years. His stage role in Shakespeare’s Othello on Broadway is most near, which begins in February 2025 opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. Then, for movies, first, there’s Hannibal, where he’ll reconnect with Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua and an untitled film by Steve McQueen, the director behind 12 Years a Slave. After that, he revealed that Ryan Coogler is currently writing a part for him in Black Panther 3. Then he’ll return to his role as Othello in the movie, marking his third time and finally in King Lear, one of Shakespeare’s many tragedies. Spike Lee’s High and Low for A24 is already in post-production, after the duo created magic several times, like Mo’ Better Blues and Inside Man. “After that, I’m gonna retire,” he said. See how social media is reacting to Washington mapping out the rest of his career with retirement plans below.After being an iconic mainstay in Hollywood for decades, actor
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
Denzel Washington Announces ‘Black Panther 3’ Role & Retirement Plans, Social Media Torn was originally published on cassiuslife.com
More from 97.9 The Box