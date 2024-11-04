DeMar DeRozan Had The Perfect Response To Drake Talking Trash & Mean Mugging Him

DeMar DeRozan Responds Perfectly To Drake's Trash Talk
Drake is still BIG MAD about Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” moment. The Canadian musician let his feelings be known during a Toronto Raptors matchup against the Sacramento Kings over the weekend, taking a shot at DeMar DeRozan, one of the players who helped bring his squad an NBA championship. DeMar DeRozan should be considered royalty in Toronto, especially after his years of service with the Raptors and his contributions to help make the franchise relevant. During the game, fans noticed that Drake was possibly mean-mugging DeRozan, allegedly calling the professional hooper a “p***y” after he missed a game-tying three-point shot. “F**k outta here, p***y,” Drizzy’s lips allegedly read as he celebrated his team’s 131-128 win. That wasn’t the only shade. Drake, who was in attendance for Vince Carter’s jersey retirement ceremony, said during an interview during the game, “If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself.” He continued, “Unfortunately, we’re playing this goof tonight, but it is what it is.” Drake’s disdain for the 6’6 hooper stems from the Compton native’s appearance in Kendrick Lamar’s video for his scathing diss record toward Drake, “Not Like Us,” and his hitting the stage during Lamar’s Pop Out concert. Following the game, DeRozan was asked about Drake’s comment, and he said, “He’s gonna have a long way to climb, I’ll tell you that,” referring to the rapper saying he would climb up the rafters to pull down his banner.
Drake Is Getting Cooked On Social MediaOn Instagram, DeRozan shared a clip from the iconic film Friday. The clip features Chris Tucker’s character, Smokey, saying he gets tough when Deebo (Tiny Zeus Lister Jr.), the neighborhood bully, leaves. There were more reactions on social media to Drake’s lame behavior. So So Def general Jermaine Dupri was flabbergasted at Drake’s absence from Lil Wayne’s music festival, Lil WeezyAna, writing on his personal X account, “Couldn’t have been me.” Fans were also perplexed at Drake opting to be at the basketball game than in New Orleans celebrating his mentor. “Me neither … this was a big moment for young money cash money. Him at a basket ball game instead of with them kind of drove me the wrong way man. That wasn’t very hip hop,” one fan wrote in response to Dupri’s comments. Of course, some pointed out that Drake had to be there as a “global ambassador” for the Raptors. Sounds like Drake is still salty. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1. LOL, facts
2. The accuracy
3. Sounds like a good guess
DeMar DeRozan Had The Perfect Response To Drake Talking Trash & Mean Mugging Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com
