Listen Live
Close
News

Death of Javion Magee Sparks Anger From Social Media

Death of Javion Magee Sparks Anger From Social Media, Alleging He Was Lynched

Published on September 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Javion McGee

Source: Facebook / facebook

The circumstances around the death of Illinois truck driver Javion Magee bearing similarities to a lynching have sparked outrage and concern on social media. A young Black truck driver from Chicago, Illinois by the name of Javion Magee was found dead in a rural area of North Carolina last Wednesday (September 11). Since then, social media users have been outraged at the way that Magee was found with a rope around his neck leaning up against a tree near his truck, suggesting that he was lynched. 
“It’s a lot of holes in this case, it’s a lot of questions and not enough answers in this case,” said family spokesperson Candice Matthews in an interview with ABC7Chicago. “There’s no transparency that’s going on in this case. This family wants transparency, this family wants accountability, this family wants justice.” In a post on X, formerly Twitter, a user named Pier Jaree who states that she is Magee’s cousin accused the authorities in Henderson of preventing the family from identifying the body. Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame spoke to the media on Friday (September 13) about the incident, confirming the condition that Magee was found in. “I understand there’s over 1,000 hits on TikTok (accusing) the sheriff’s office of not being transparent, not providing information to the family and that is not true,” Brame said. “There’s been information put out there that there’s a lynching in Vance County. There is not a lynching in Vance County. The young man was not dangling from a tree. He was not swinging from a tree. The rope was wrapped around his neck. It was not a noose. There was not a knot in the rope, so therefore, it was not a lynching here in Vance County.” Brame also confirmed that Magee’s body was sent to the medical examiner for a preliminary autopsy, where their results indicated that the body showed no signs of defensive struggle. He also said that he wouldn’t rule it a suicide despite saying there weren’t signs of foul play. Brame also confirmed that the FBI has joined the investigation. The information hasn’t convinced many on social media, who are joining Magee’s family members in calling for more law enforcement involvement and noting similarities in the police response to what occurred in the death of Sandra Bland. Take a look at the responses to Magee’s death below.

1. Rebirth

2. KionnahW

https://twitter.com/KionnahW/status/1834303263857852481

3. Iman

4. BCherise

5. MothTongue

6. Lfresh

https://twitter.com/lfresh/status/1835698526946230284

7. Jordan Taylyr

Death of Javion Magee Sparks Anger From Social Media, Alleging He Was Lynched was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close