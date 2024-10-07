DDG Beefs With Joe Budden After He Disses Him Over Halle Bailey Breakup, Social Media Erupts
Halle Bailey and DDG announced their breakup last week, and the drama has spilled over. Initially, fans thought the news was a joke, given DDG’s prankster ways and skit content, but a growing beef with Joe Budden proves it’s likely all real. It all began when Budden took to his podcast to proclaim how much he disliked the YouTuber and was happy about the split because he’d no longer get coverage. “Who the f-ck is DDG? And why am I supposed to care about his thoughts on anything?” he wondered. “Every time I see his name, it’s attached to hers, and it’s typically in some clout chaser fashion. So that makes me look at him a different way, and hopefully, I get to look at him a lot less now that they’ve broken up.” Unfortunately for Budden, DDG heard about his disparaging remarks and hopped right on Twitter to roast the former rapper turned podcaster, making fun of his age and familial relationships. “N-gga got 30 years MAX of life left & speakin on a relationship of people the same age as yo son you’n take care of. I hope u forget to take your magnesium pills today u old b-tch @JoeBudden.” Then, he took aim at Joe receiving a plaque for the 2003 single ‘Pump It Up’ selling 500,000 units after two decades. “Pump it up went gold after 20 years u old b*tch @JoeBudden I’m on u,” he wrote before brushing off the comments. “Ion be trippin bout the girls sayin sh*t cuz i’m used to it. it’s all love. but u n-ggas wit platforms gon get a response fasho.” Instead of retorting, Budden simply quoted the tweet and added a “lol.” Still, it’s unclear if the 44-year-old will address the controversy on the next episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. See how social media is reacting to the back and forth below.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
DDG Beefs With Joe Budden After He Disses Him Over Halle Bailey Breakup, Social Media Erupts was originally published on cassiuslife.com
More from 97.9 The Box