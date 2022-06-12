DC Bar Moves To Permanently Ban Rudy Giuliani From Practicing Law

UPDATED: 9:50 a.m. ET, June 12, 2022
Originally published April 28, 2021
The consequences of showing blind loyalty to former President Donald Trump continue to reveal themselves in the most amazing of ways for Rudy Giuliani.
On Friday, the District of Columbia Bar’s disciplinary branch made public a recent filing of charges against Giuliani reportedly stemming from his role in supporting lawsuits by the Trump campaign. As reported by the Associated Press, the move comes after New York and the District suspended his license to practice law.
The office of disciplinary counsel petitioned for a formal disciplinary hearing process, outlining the actions Giuliani took as counsel for the Trump campaign after the 2020 election. While the alleged improper action concerns conduct in Pennsylvania, the District of Columbia Bar maintains such action violated its standards.
For two years investigators inquired into whether Giuliani had any illegal dealings lobbying Ukraine officials in 2019 for information regarding Trump’s adversaries including President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The feds are also looking into whether Giuliani attempted to undermine the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch.
Prosecutors eventually charged his Ukrainian associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, in 2019 and a trial is scheduled to begin in October.
With new administration officials seated at the Department of Justice, his placement of protection ceases to exist.
Yet and still, instances like being suspended from Fox News adds to a tallying roll of Giuliani’s public fall from grace, much of which was already very apparent to Black communities who were privy to his inner workings after five decades of languishing in the political spotlight. At the height of his praise, he was heralded for helping to take down New York City’s mafia bosses in the ’80s and then successfully won his bid for mayor in the 1990s. After the September 11 attacks, Giuliani was considered “America’s Mayor,” only to morph into an obstructer of democracy as one of the main lie-spreaders around Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election.
From spreading racist conspiracy theories to upholding harmful policies like stop-and-frisk in New York City, Giuliani will belong to a different hall of fame unless revisionist histories save him from his continued downfall.
DC Bar Moves To Permanently Ban Rudy Giuliani From Practicing Law was originally published on newsone.com
1. Rudy Giuliani and Son Banned from Fox News
That the cable network won’t even have Giuliani — and his son, Andrew — speaks volumes, and much more clearly than his slurred words address at a Sept. 11 dinner where he unsuccessfully tried to distance himself from accused pedophile Prince Andrew.
Politico broke the news that the Giuliani boys actually learned of their Fox News fate the night before Sept. 11, which may have explained the former New York City Mayor’s apparent intoxication in what could have been an effort to numb the pain of having the right-wing network turn on him.
2. September 2021 – Video Shows ‘Drunk’ Rudy Giuliani Slurring Words In 9/11 Speech Weeks After Saying He’s ‘Not An Alcoholic’
A viral video of a speech Rudy Giuliani gave during a dinner commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks suggests he may have had too much to drink or even be drunk — very drunk, in fact.
3. July 2021 – The D.C. Court of Appeals suspends Giuliani’s law license in WashingtonSource:Getty
Citing court records, CNN reported that the “appeals court in DC said Giuliani would be suspended from working as an attorney in the city ‘pending outcome’ of his situation in New York.”
4. June 2021 – New York State Suspends Giuliani’s Law LicenseSource:Getty
The New York Supreme Court wrote in a decision to suspend Guilini’s law license that his willing participation in spreading lies and disinformation about the 2020 election “immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee (sometimes AGC or Committee).”
It was a damning condemnation and suggests that Giuliani’s legal career is all but over for the 77-year-old.
5. April 2021 – Feds Execute Search WarrantSource:Getty
Federal investigators raided the New York apartment of president Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani early Wednesday as part of a probe into his dealings in Ukraine.
6. Jan. 2021 – Inciting The Jan. 6 Capitol AttackSource:Getty
Rudy Giuliani, personal lawyer to U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a “Save America Rally” near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
7. Jan. 2021- Sued By Dominion Voting SystemsSource:Getty
Dominion voting systems sued Giuliani for false election claims he continued to disseminate during the 2020 presidential election.
8. Dec. 2020 – Erratic Michigan House Oversight Committee MeetingSource:Getty
Rudy Giuliani served as legal representation during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee where he called on numerous witnesses who repeated false, damaging and racist claims regarding the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani filed several motions which eventually was rejected by the Supreme Court.
9. Nov. 2020 – RNC Presser With Hair DyeSource:Getty
Giuliani participated in an embarrassing news conference at the Republican National Committee regarding the frivolous lawsuits around the 2020 presidential election.
10. Oct. 2020 – Appearance in Borat FilmSource:Getty
Giuliani was duped in the follow up to Sacha Baron Cohen’s 2006 “Borat” film, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” In a disturbing scene Giuliani can be seen reaching into his pants and apparently touching his genitals while reclining on a bed in the presence of an actor portraying Borat’s daughter who poses as a journalist.