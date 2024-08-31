David Jonsson Praised As The Real MVP of 'Alien: Romulus'
David Jonsson Is The Real MVP of Fede Alvarez’s ‘Alien: Romulus’
Director Fede Alvarez took on the enormous task of bringing the Alien movie franchise back to prominence with his film Alien: Romulus. The film turned out to be one of the best films of the year and a genuine love letter to the first three two films while paying homage to the other films that we’re not so beloved but are still enjoyed nonetheless. Alvarez’s Romulus took the franchise back to its horror roots, giving us the Xenomorph scares we have been missing, and got a big “WHAT THE F*CK IS THAT?” moment with the offspring payoff. But what made Romulus special was its cast. In Romulus, Alvarez opted to take a page out of Ridley Scott’s book by focusing on a smaller group of victims that we would care about and root for their survival. We touched on that very thing in our very dope interview with Fede Alvarez and much more. Just saying.
Alien: Romulus’ Real MVP Is Not That ObviousAlso, like Ridley’s Alien did for Sigourney Weaver, a relatively unknown actress at the time, Romulus shines a bright spotlight on a cast member while also serving as a launching pad for a very successful movie career. Some might think we are talking about Cailee Spainey and her character Rain, who continues the franchise’s formula of delivering badass female leads who instantly remind viewers of Weaver’s iconic Ellen Ripley. But no, we are talking about David Jonsson, who many, including us, say was the film’s MVP as the lovable artificial person, Andy. Don’t get it twisted. Jonsson has been doing the work, especially in HBO’s exceptional series Industry, which we highly recommend you watch. In Romulus, Jonsson expertly plays two versions of Andy that brilliantly pull all kinds of emotions out of you. One moment, you want to hug Andy and put hands and feet on anyone treating the lovable android whose prime directive is to take care of his sister, rain. In a remarkable twist, you begin to hate but still love him at the time as he flips a switch because of the turn of events in the film. Weeks after Alien Romulus’ release, Jonsson is getting tremendous praise for his performance in Alien: Romulus on X, formerly Twitter, and deservingly so because he was that good. No lies detected. We look forward to seeing David Jonsson more on the big and small screen. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
